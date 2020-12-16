COURTESY PHOTO Santa Clause and Mrs. Clause didn't fly through the air pulled by reindeer for Prairie Grove's Reserve Christmas Parade of Lights on Saturday night but they did wave from their sleigh to hundreds of children who rode by in their vehicles.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Santa Claus was determined not to miss his trip for the annual Prairie Grove Christmas Parade this year. And the city was determined to make a way for it to happen.

The city hosted a Reverse Christmas Parade of Lights on Saturday night with safety precautions in place because of covid-19, and the organizers received positive feedback from everyone involved.

"We had a blast and I think a lot of the folks did too," said Kay Shreve with the Second Saturday Trades Day Committee, which planned the parade on behalf of Prairie Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.

"It all went kinda smoothly," Shreve said. "We were a little concerned about the setup with covid spacing but I think we rolled through it pretty well. I think a lot of people were excited to get out and do something."

About 400 vehicles traveled along the parade route from Mock Street through the school campus to the end point at Viney Grove Road to see floats and entries set up by 27 organizations, including the library, businesses and churches.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, both sitting in his sleigh, waved to children as they rode by in their vehicles. Children dropped off their letters of Christmas wishes for Santa this year, and Shreve said Santa will have a "bunch" of letters to read.

Larry Oelrich, also a member of the committee, said the parade lasted more than two hours without any problems.

"The last car went through about 8:20 p.m. and it was continuously the whole time," Oelrich said. "It never stopped and there were no gaps in the cars."

Oelrich said the police department and county sheriff's office did receive complaints about traffic tying up roads in town.

Otherwise, he said about 80%-90% of the comments were positive.

"As an alternative to a parade, it turned out to be a very positive thing," Oelrich said.

Unless it's necessary in the future, Oelrich said he hopes the city will be able to return to a traditional parade next year.

"From a traffic scenario, traditional is better. People like congregating at parades and it's better for our downtown businesses," he said.