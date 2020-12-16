MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Snow covered vines contrast with light shades of green.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Snow covered vines contrast with light shades of green.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Snow covered vines contrast with light shades of green.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Snow covered vines contrast with light shades of green.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Snow covers a rocky path up the side of a creek bed.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Snow covers a rocky path up the side of a creek bed.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Snow covers a rocky path up the side of a creek bed.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Snowmen sprang up across the region as nature provided another means to celebrate the Christmas season.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Snowmen sprang up across the region as nature provided another means to celebrate the Christmas season.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Snowmen sprang up across the region as nature provided another means to celebrate the Christmas season.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/A few red, orange and yellow fall leaves remain creating a unique tapestry with snow-covered branches.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/A few red, orange and yellow fall leaves remain creating a unique tapestry with snow-covered branches.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/A few red, orange and yellow fall leaves remain creating a unique tapestry with snow-covered branches.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Thorns protrude under a snow covering.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Thorns protrude under a snow covering.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Thorns protrude under a snow covering.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Snow clings briefly to the back of this dog before the animal's body heat caused it to melt.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Snow clings briefly to the back of this dog before the animal's body heat caused it to melt.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Snow clings briefly to the back of this dog before the animal's body heat caused it to melt.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/A miniature snowman adorns this outdoor dining table as the centerpiece complete with a white blanket of snow spread out across the tabletop.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/A miniature snowman adorns this outdoor dining table as the centerpiece complete with a white blanket of snow spread out across the tabletop.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/A miniature snowman adorns this outdoor dining table as the centerpiece complete with a white blanket of snow spread out across the tabletop.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Snow covers the banks of this creek meandering through the heart of Farmington.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Snow covers the banks of this creek meandering through the heart of Farmington.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Snow covers the banks of this creek meandering through the heart of Farmington.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Jim Wallace, of Farmington, sparked up a good fire while preparing to cook on an outdoor grill Sunday afternoon during a snowstorm.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Jim Wallace, of Farmington, sparked up a good fire while preparing to cook on an outdoor grill Sunday afternoon during a snowstorm.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Jim Wallace, of Farmington, sparked up a good fire while preparing to cook on an outdoor grill Sunday afternoon during a snowstorm.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Jim Wallace, of Farmington, enjoyed grilling chicken breasts outdoors during the Sunday afternoon snowstorm when his wife, Connie, expressed a desire for a grilled chicken sandwich.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Jim Wallace, of Farmington, enjoyed grilling chicken breasts outdoors during the Sunday afternoon snowstorm when his wife, Connie, expressed a desire for a grilled chicken sandwich.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Jim Wallace, of Farmington, enjoyed grilling chicken breasts outdoors during the Sunday afternoon snowstorm when his wife, Connie, expressed a desire for a grilled chicken sandwich.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Snow covers a rocky path up the side of a creek bed.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Snowmen sprang up across the region as nature provided another means to celebrate the Christmas season.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/A few red, orange and yellow fall leaves remain creating a unique tapestry with snow-covered branches.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Thorns protrude under a snow covering.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Snow clings briefly to the back of this dog before the animal's body heat caused it to melt.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/A miniature snowmen adorns this outdoor dining table as the centerpiece complete with a white blanket of snow spread out across the tabletop.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Snow covers the banks of this creek meandering through the heart of Farmington.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Jim Wallace, of Farmington, sparked up a good fire while preparing to cook on an outdoor grill Sunday afternoon during a snowstorm.