Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter champions can ring in the new year and show their support for the shelter by tuning into "New Year's Eve: Local Edition" presented by General Mills. Andrea Albright of Walmart is honorary chairwoman of the inaugural benefit.

Organizers say the virtual event is set for Dec. 31 and is free for all who are looking for a fun and safe way to celebrate the end of 2020 with their family and friends at home. The evening will include local entertainment, fun games and activities for the entire family, and challenges throughout the evening for several chances to win prizes. Also available is a party box for four which will include everything your family needs to celebrate New Year's Eve -- snacks, drinks, games, decorations and a few surprises. All proceeds from the purchase of party boxes directly benefit the children in care at the shelter. A party box for four is $150 or a party box for four with a lasagna dinner for eight is $500. For more information, visit nwacs.org/events.

Carla Laing, development manager, says the nonprofit had to be creative in planning a benefit that followed social distancing guidelines. "We're still open. We're still taking care of kids. Our expenses are the same, but our income has dropped due to covid."

NWACS serves as a 24-hour emergency shelter for children who are victims of abandonment, abuse or neglect. While at the shelter, the children receive the basics of care including meals and snacks, a warm bed and access to personal hygiene supplies. However, the care goes far beyond the basics. During their stay, the children also receive medical and dental care, they attend school on-site, they receive counseling, and they have fun with activities and outings.

In addition to the shelter's on-site school for residents, this fall the group launched a charter school, Hope Academy NWA, the first "trauma-informed" school in Arkansas. The school was created to serve students who have suffered trauma in their early lives and has 40 students enrolled.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

[email protected]