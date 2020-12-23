FARMINGTON -- Caleb Drysdale, 19, of Bentonville, was arrested Dec. 10 in connection with three counts of felony theft by receiving and felony criminal mischief, according to a Farmington incident report.

The report said Farmington police received an alert about a stolen 2011 Dodge Challenger, and an officer spotted the vehicle on U.S. Highway 62 in Farmington and then saw it again at Green Oak Station.

Police stopped the vehicle and determined it was the stolen vehicle. According to the report, Drysdale said a friend had loaned him the vehicle to drive home to South Carolina but when contacted, the owner of the vehicle said he did not know Drysdale.

According to the report, the officer placed Drysdale in the police vehicle and then another vehicle pulled up. A passenger in this vehicle told police he was using Live360 to track his stolen cellphone and that someone matching Drysdale's description had stolen his phone while they were playing basketball in Siloam Springs. The victim had been following the vehicle to find out who stole his cellphone. Police located the cellphone and it was returned to the owner.

The report said that upon further investigation, items stolen from a Planet Fitness gym in Bentonville were found inside the vehicle. The Challenger had been reported missing from the same location in Bentonville.

Drysdale was placed under arrest and taken to the county detention center, the report said. He was charged in connection with criminal mischief because the vehicle had been damaged. The owner of the vehicle said the damage had not been there previously.