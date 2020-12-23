Sign in
Farmington Virtual Academy by Lynn Kutter | December 23, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Miss Tenison's 1st Grade

Dear Santa,

I want a real dog.

Love, Kate H

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring me what I want and what I need and have a happy chrismas. This year I want a Minecraft lego tree house. I need a Happy holiday. I would wear Big fluffy jacket. I like to read a christmas story.

Love, Rickey R

dear santa,

i have been good this year. i would like a hamster or a reborn baby doll for christmas. thank you so much!

fom carolyn r

dear santa,

how are the rain deer? and i got a cat this yaer. this year i want new pajamas i need a toy i would wear a new hat i like to read a chismis book.

love corbin b

Der Santu,

I rele wont a Repunzl dres and a Rescyou Ridrz set and a face macupe table.

Love, Zoey B

Dear Santa,

I my trining to be good. This year I want baby food for baby bos. I need miny mows shirt. I would wear pans. I like to read book.

Love, Addison R

Dear Santa,

I want Onyx my cat back..

I want a toy cat and a toy dog

Ok thats oll

From Iris L

Dear santa,

I am wishing for. I wish for a playstation 5. I wish for a nerf gun. I wish for new sandals. I wish for a new bike.

Love ethan r

