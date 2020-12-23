Miss Tenison's 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I want a real dog.
Love, Kate H
Dear Santa,
I hope you bring me what I want and what I need and have a happy chrismas. This year I want a Minecraft lego tree house. I need a Happy holiday. I would wear Big fluffy jacket. I like to read a christmas story.
Love, Rickey R
dear santa,
i have been good this year. i would like a hamster or a reborn baby doll for christmas. thank you so much!
fom carolyn r
dear santa,
how are the rain deer? and i got a cat this yaer. this year i want new pajamas i need a toy i would wear a new hat i like to read a chismis book.
love corbin b
Der Santu,
I rele wont a Repunzl dres and a Rescyou Ridrz set and a face macupe table.
Love, Zoey B
Dear Santa,
I my trining to be good. This year I want baby food for baby bos. I need miny mows shirt. I would wear pans. I like to read book.
Love, Addison R
Dear Santa,
I want Onyx my cat back..
I want a toy cat and a toy dog
Ok thats oll
From Iris L
Dear santa,
I am wishing for. I wish for a playstation 5. I wish for a nerf gun. I wish for new sandals. I wish for a new bike.
Love ethan r