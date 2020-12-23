LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington Fire Chief Bill Hellard recognized fire Capt. Scott Murphy for 20 years of volunteer service with the Farmington Fire Department. Murphy also was named the 2020 Firefighter of the Year for 2020 for his service to the department.

FARMINGTON -- Deputy Fire Chief Tracy Rieff was recognized on Dec. 8 for volunteering for 30 years with the Farmington Fire Department. Rieff's full-time occupation is as a paramedic with Central Emergency Medical Service.

Capt. Scott Murphy received the 2020 Firefighter of the Year award and also was recognized for 20 years of volunteer service. Murphy works full-time with Riggins Construction Co.

Chief Bill Hellard, in his sixth month as Farmington fire chief, presented the awards to Rieff and Murphy at the department's annual awards banquet. Other awards given: Al Jones and Rodney Bailey received 10-year plaques; Wes Watts, Hunter Carnahan, A.J. Jones and Blake Foster received their five-year plaques.

The Firefighter of the Year award is based on a point system and given to the person who has responded to the most calls and attended the most training nights.

In addition, Hellard said Murphy helped a lot with remodeling the upstairs of the fire station to provide separate bedrooms for firefighters in response to covid-19 concerns. The upstairs was one big room but now has four separate bedrooms.

The project also will provide room for the department to grow its staff, Hellard said. The fire department is applying for a grant this year to hire three new firefighters, one per shift. Hellard said he will know about the grant this summer.

Hellard said taking over the reins of the Farmington Fire Department during a global health crisis has presented a lot of challenges but firefighters have adapted well and come up with new ideas to serve the public.

"We haven't been able to do the public service and outreach that we normally would do," Hellard said.

To sponsor activities safely, the department held a drive-through fire safety event for children and handed out candy for Halloween following precautions.

Hellard had safety protocols in place for the awards ceremony. All firefighters were wearing masks and were seated at least six feet apart for a boxed, catered dinner and brief ceremony.