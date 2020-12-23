COURTESY PHOTO Lt. David Faulk and Sgt. Travis Stills with Prairie Grove Police Department recently shopped with Prairie Grove students for their Shop with a Cop program. Faulk and Stills also serve as the department's school resource officers.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Police Department may get all the glory for its Shop with a Cop program but the credit actually should go to the community, said Lt. David Faulk.

Faulk, who is one of the department's school resource officers, said area businesses, organizations and individuals came together to help raise a record $18,000 for the annual silent auction and live auction held at the high school basketball arena to benefit the program.

The fundraiser usually includes a basketball tournament, but Faulk decided to cancel the tournament this year because of covid-19 concerns.

"I'm always amazed but this year it blew us all out of the water," Faulk said. "We truly recognized we were on uncharted grounds. People had lost jobs, businesses had closed, businesses were struggling. When we looked at doing this, we didn't think we'd hit our goal of $10,000."

He added, "What we saw was the opposite of that. There was more giving, more donations, more people showing up at the auction and when people showed up they spent more than normal."

Faulk said he was amazed at the giving of the community, noting many people who donated items for the auction showed up that day and spent hundreds of dollars buying more back.

"I say this all the time. The police department gets the pat on the back but it really isn't us," Faulk said. "We're just the middleman or the middlemen between a generous community and the need. Sometimes we feel guilty for taking the pat on the back when it really is the community that continues to supply for the ones in need."

With the proceeds raised at the auctions, the department was able to take 70 children from the Prairie Grove School District shopping for Christmas at Walmart on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Faulk said the department made some changes this year while shopping because of the coronavirus. Usually most officers from the department show up to help and stay with one family at a time.

This year, Faulk and Lt. Travis Stills, also a school resource officer, Capt. Jeff O'Brien and Prairie Grove Elementary School counselors Jennifer Weyl and Riley Franklin helped with the event. Families were asked to shop on their own while Faulk and Stills roamed the store meeting with each family for short periods of time.

To meet guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control, Faulk said they wore masks, socially distanced from the families and only visited with them for three or four minutes before moving on to another family.

Faulk said it was a pleasant surprise how well it worked this year.

"Usually I end up with one family every hour," he said. "This time I didn't have to rush it. We got to interact with every family."

The students ranged from 6-year-old children up to high school students. Faulk said each was allotted $200 to spend, $125 for clothes and hygiene items and no more than $75 for toys and other wants.

Popular toys were were light-up swords and a baby Yoda for the younger kids and video games for older students, Faulk said. One teenager bought a new comforter set for his bed.

The department spent $14,000 that day. Faulk said the surplus will be used to help kids throughout the year and will provide a balance for the Back to School program in August 2021 to help students buy items they need to start school.