CANE HILL -- A planned celebration to commemorate Cane Hill Presbyterian Church and recognize that it has met in the same building for 101 years was canceled for March 21 due to the outbreak of the covid-19 virus.

But the final touches on an estimated million dollar renovation have been completed recently with the final installment of refurbished lighting fixtures. Sadly, an uptick in the virus is still surging in the area, nixing any planned public re-opening celebration well into the future.

So there is still no planned celebration -- or visitors -- other than the church's usual members -- at least not yet.

And any public or private tours of the church and other Cane Hill historic buildings also are currently suspended during this pandemic.

The new coronavirus is still keeping the tiny, yet historically significant building of the state's oldest Presbyterian Church shuttered, except to its own very small congregation of six members.

That congregation has been gathering together, replete with facial masks and social distancing protocols in place.

There are about 10-15 people attending Sunday church services with about half of that number being actual members, according to David Ellis, the congregation's treasurer and a member of the church.

The renovation of the 1891 Cane Hill Presbyterian Church is nearly complete after a year-long restoration process, and it will once again be home to its small, dedicated congregation. Rita Manske, a commissioned ruling elder, oversees the services each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. in the church.

John Greer, president of the Board of Directors for Historic Cane Hill Inc. and the principal architect for the restoration through his Fayetteville and Little Rock firm, WER Architects/Planners, oversaw the renovations and restoration work.

The Cane Hill Presbyterian Church, thanks to the preservation efforts of Historic Cane Hill Inc., and gifts of support for the renovation from Tim and Amy Leach, the Alice L. Walton Foundation, a $50,000 grant from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, Dian Graves Owen Foundation and others, has funded the work, Ellis said.

The church's 1891 structure has been restored to its original appearance, stabilized so it won't degrade structurally and will take on a more significant role in the community as a site for weddings, performances and public gatherings, Ellis said.

According to "The Cane Hill Story," by Conrow R. Miller and Gregory R. Williams, and documents from Historic Cane Hill Inc., the western Washington County community has a rich history of religion, particularly with the Presbyterian faith.

The first settlers of Cane Hill were Cumberland Presbyterians from Eastern Tennessee. At one time, there were three different Presbyterian congregations in Cane Hill: the Cane Hill congregation, the Mount Bethel congregation, and the one that continues to meet today, the Salem congregation.

All members, including Betty Colburn, at age 90 the church's oldest parishioner and a member for 70 years, delight in telling visitors of the church's long history.

Colburn also is one of the few who can talk about the changes made to the interior of the church building.

One of the biggest changes, according to Colburn, was the raising of two very large wooden dividers, offsetting the Sunday school classroom area from the sanctuary. These large and intricately adorned wooden dividers previously had always remained lowered, except when more space was needed for an overflow crowd, such as for a funeral or wedding in the church.

"I had only seen them raised a few times in all the years I have been a member," Colburn said. "But it is so nice they (the panels) are raised up now. It makes the church seem larger and so beautiful."

The church was built with great care and high quality at the end of the Victorian Era.

The structure includes faux oak graining of the pine woodwork -- uncommon in rural area churches. The entire ceiling is inlaid in dark wooden sections for a very non-traditional ceiling for a house of worship.

There are 14 different and very beautiful stained glass memorial windows, replacing the original frosted glass windows in the 1950s. These windows, some large and some very small, have been cleaned and are now protected by outer clear panels on the outside.

All the windows contain memorial plaques, as do the 25 pews inside the church building. The names on the windows and pews cover several generations of area resident families and even some founders of Cane Hill and other Washington County communities.

An original window with a Gothic arch was discovered during the renovation. The window had been covered when the fellowship hall annex was built in the 1960s.

Another oddity was that the bell in the church's steeple, which is rung during services, is actually about a decade older than the church itself. Ellis said there are no records of where the bell came from or when exactly it was installed in the Cane Hill church.

Workers found multiple layers of wallpaper during renovation, and the original paper dated back to the 1890s, Ellis said. However, due to the expense, the renovation did not include re-creating the original wallpaper pattern.

During renovation, a door with the original oak grain was discovered. This led to a conservation painter from Little Rock re-creating the graining for the door jams and doors.

Ellis said just doing those steps resulted in the removal of layers of dirt and varnish from that original door and makes the wooden doors, sashes and other trim so different than traditional doors and windows in both color and texture, when compared to today's doors and windows.

There are also many other unique things, like the locally quarried stone found in the foundation and outer walls that are unique to the time period and unique to Cane Hill.

The cooperation between Historical Cane Hill Inc. and the Presbyterian Church resulted in a purchase/use agreement to benefit both parties.

Historic Cane Hill Inc. approached the congregation of the church, which had been struggling to maintain the building, and offered to restore the building and help preserve the congregation as long as possible if the congregation would sell the building. There was really no sale, but the church gave the non-profit preservation group the building so the property would be restored and maintained.

The church has been a part of the Arkansas Historical Preservation Program and is on the National Historic Register.

In the nomination form for national historic status, the opening lines give the significance: "As the only ecclesiastical structure still functioning as a house of worship, the Presbyterian Church is an important component of Canehill's rural landscape. Moreover, this congregation's derivation from and affiliation with the Cumberland Presbyterians that founded Canehill's community is of compelling significance in the history of the area's settlement and development."

MAYLON RICE SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER Cane Hill Presbyterian Church has 25 refinished pews, some original to the building, from a major renovation and preservation project. The pews have dedicatory plaques on them with names of past and current church members. This pillow shows the designated sitting spot for one member.

PHOTOS BY MAYLON RICE SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER The Cane Hill Presbyterian Church as seen from state Highway 45 driving through the small historic community of Cane Hill..

MAYLON RICE SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER The entire ceiling in the sanctuary of the church is done in panels of wood with each panel square fitting together in different slating patterns.

MAYLON RICE SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER Cane Hill Presbyterian Church has three refurbished antique chandeliers that came from the St. Louis Light Co., to match some of the earliest lights in the historic church.

MAYLON RICE SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER This stained glass window in the Cane Hill Presbyterian Church shows Jesus bearing the cross on the way to his crucifixion.

MAYLON RICE SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER This triple-pane stained glass window is located at the rear of the chapel. On the left is the golden cross in the crown of the King of Kings and to the right is an opened Bible.

MAYLON RICE SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jesus is tending a flock of sheep in this stained glass window in the historic Cane Hill Presbyterian Church.