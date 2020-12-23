LINCOLN -- Lincoln City Council unanimously approved the city's 2021 budget at its Dec. 15 meeting, along with a word of caution from one council member.

City Council member Terry Bryson, noting that more people appear to be shopping locally because of the covid-19 pandemic, wondered if residents may change their shopping habits in the future.

"With the 1% sales tax, I'm concerned about the economy with a new president and when and if this covid settles down," Bryson said. "What happens when people start shopping out of town?"

Local sales tax revenues are up in Lincoln for the year and city officials attribute that to several factors, including more local shopping, internet sales, new businesses and construction.

For October distributions, the city received $30,151 from its 1% sales tax. Lincoln collects a local 2% tax, with 1% going to capital improvements and the other 1% going to city parks, the library and the library bond issue.

The city will start collecting a new 1% local sales tax in January dedicated to the police and fire departments. This money will be used to help hire a new fire chief and possibly two new police officers in 2021.

"I'd like for the council and city to be extremely careful through 2021," Bryson said, adding he didn't want the city to hire two new police officers and then find the money is not there to keep those officers in 2022.

Mayor Doug Hutchens assured Bryson that the intent of the city is to be conservative this year. Rhonda Hulse, city business manager, also assured Bryson the city will be able to afford the new officers based on what the city is receiving from its current sales tax collections.

The city's 2021 general fund budget projects $633,145 in revenue for the year, with $565,075 in expenses, for a net profit of $68,070.

Projected revenue for the general fund includes $120,000 from franchise fees, $120,000 from the county property tax, $160,000 from the county sales and use tax and $150,000 from the police/fire 1% sales tax.

General fund expenses include about $239,000 for payroll expenses; $56,600 for professional fees, including accounting, legal fees and planning fees; about $39,000 for the fire department and station; $43,000 for dues, subscriptions and fees; a transfer of $75,000 to the police department from the 1% police/fire sales tax.

Other city budgets approved by the council include:

• Police Department, $636,158.

• Public Library, $232,600.

• Sanitation, $194,000

• Street, $39,900

• Water, $2,034,600

The budget includes the following capital improvements from utilities: $40,000 for an excavator, $85,000 for radio read meters, $35,000 for a new work truck, $30,000 for a fence at the wastewater plant and $145,000 for the Sugarhill sewer project.

The city's 1% sales tax/capital improvements account projects to receive $300,750 in revenue in 2021. Planned expenditures include trash truck payments, $90,000 for two police vehicles, $30,000 for technology for the server and $50,000 set aside for condemnations and/or costs to clean up properties.

Rhonda Hulse reported that Lincoln's application to receive $89,100 from the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act has been approved and the payment has been approved.

Lincoln submitted payroll for the police department, which is an allowed expense, for its allotment of CARES Act money. The city will be reimbursed for those expenses.

With this reimbursement, the city will be able to hire one of its new police officers earlier in the year than expected, Hulse said. The city will advertise the position as soon as the money is "in the bank," Hulse said. The city will decide when to hire a second police officer later this year.

Hulse said the police budget includes two new officers.

In other action, the council tabled an ordinance to amend the Lincoln Unified Development Code in the section for accessory buildings.