This letter to Santa from one of Miss Parks' students at Lincoln Elementary School was too hard to decipher, but Santa will be able to read it.

Mrs. Dye's 1st Grade

Dear Santa,

I wud like a parot if its ok wif Dad. If not bring me lots of candy.

Love Cordi

Deer Santa,

My name is Abigail Reynolds. I would like 1 ferret.

1 Poopie Surprise

1 Baby Puffer Fish

1 haver board.

1 Unicorn Happy Napper

1 Na Na Na Surprise

Love Abigail

Dir Santa,

I wunta Jo Jo Sewo Pies. I wunt a rel cat pleez. Palt Polish and makeup.

To Santa frum Riley.

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL doll house. Also, I want a Chiwawa puppy dog and a LOL Bigger Surprise. And a very fluffy bunny please and a new tablet. Also Santa be safe and don't forget to wear a mask. Please stay warm. Please bring me a stocking full of candy and a letter from you please. And guess what I lost a tooth.

Love, Alissa

Dear Stanta,

I would like a XBox 360 with controllers. I have been a sour patch kid this year but I promise to be have for Mom and Dad. I also would like a minecraft game, legos, and gloves just in case it snows.

Love, Zayne

Dear Santa,

What I want for Chrsmas is a taipritr (typewriter) and a majik wand to make a donke. I rillie miss you and you are the best Santa.

Love, Maggie Rose Stokes

Dear Santa,

I want candy an a motorcycle.

Thank you, Matthew

Deer Santa,

What I would like for Christmas is a toy monster truck and a dirt bike.

Jacob

Dear Santa,

I wamt ponies vor cresmas.

-Savanna

Der Santy,

I want a go cart that runs off coal. I hav bin good.

My brithday is in 2 days.

-Sawyer

P.S.

And a Dog

(Mom says he said he's been a little naughty and he might get a little coal so he figured it would be a good idea for the go kart to run off of coal) :)

Dear Santa,

I would like a horsey for christmas.

Love, Kaylee

Dear Santa,

I want a new Ariel doll or if you can't do that a unicorn because they

are a really good creature.

Love, Ivy

Dear Santa,

I want a toy gas mask for Christmas. I would also like overalls and a nerf fortnite scar shotgun. Also shiny silver shoes with a Christmas hat. A soldier helmet, a comb balisong, and a rideable tank.

Thank you Santa.

Love, Paul

Dear Santa,

I would like a Spiderman motorcycle, some books and coloring books and a nerf gun.

Thank you, Brock

Dear Santa,

I want a baby doll and a baby doll stroller. I also want some toy ponies, a barbie dream house. That is everything Santa. I hope you have a merry Christmas.

Love, Alisha Hall

Dear Santa,

My name is Carter and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me hot whels, buck, legos,a rce car, and a dirtbike.

With Love, Carter J

Miss Parks 1st Grade

Dear Santa,

DIiufai, Darren

Dear Santa,

So sact haw are you sow I wut a dog hot will kite cat sied can gun Aoy sox robot to dog plol cap costoomm map tace ship yax ax cat hotwill stc slime aet shak cat dog fox og plit eel pett kite hoss sox dog cat shoosshott will cac gun wig costoom kloc can sooj.

Luv, Riley

Dear Santa,

Will you pless give me a Legos. and sum hot wheels. and bop it. and a book or two. and shoes. and slime. and that is all I would wunt. santa are you raety for chrismisa I hope you are raety for chrismisa. Easton my bruther. I hope you give him all of this pressints and my mom and my dad. cant for-git Bella.

Love, Rett

Dear Santa,

IwutsiFYouFreiTisFin. BiKlagoscaTToYPol. IYTMTBruLrTCumBXtIYuTMyfirisTYcumBAcTuYMeYBUTiFYoufreiTisFiriFYOuFreiTBUTiWuTMYBruTuuKuM?

FrumMelissa, LOVEMelissa

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a grate yere and mrs. clos I wunt you to give everyone presint's and I wunt to have legos and I wunt to have a littel Bakpak and I wunt scool stuf and I wunt a littel pup and I wunt to have a cat and I rily wunt a swig sete and I rily rily wunt a pet frog and I rily rily bad wunt Rodio and big doles.

Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

I cat tre cat huvbod I pig brb clos sox udwar macup palt masev masc beset BaBer cagrhat bis Bet hos Sabl bak I chobad cpilld I pisls pis pupes mad god zew chis birt clox kit cadey wodbodls white dod.

Love Kourtlyn, Kourtlyn

Dear Santa,

ANtHoNy.

Dear Santa,

I wut fo bogs end ine wut a kit end inewut a cat end inei wut a pes end ine wut a fot I wut a pupe.

luv Angel

Dear Santa,

Izaak

Dear Santa,

Deasanta har you and mis claz duing I yot a legoz set. a dol pit. aopaldrowe su uishe cucake culrouc. amradesuuishe. a mrade wohsh. I wot sum bloscs. culrpesls. cutrcraozz. a cup.

Luv, Bailee

Dear Santa,

Lene, Jace

Dear Santa,

This yirIwcould I cars col furecat fcriswos. d lic sum i e g oso i w dlic a lcusiw dlica Y ocniw dlic sum pisis

luf, Mary

Dear Santa,

I wut cbgo Bic. remP mortrs Icl. corzcOt Scor. Socx clozboeDc. Mmsc reslfz. cenbe qoc mon.

luz zetv, nbrovers (Davy)

Dear Santa,

I hope you and mis, clos doowing oka osowe are the rander doowing oka to oso we santa I rileye wunt a bol pit osowe a pilowe and a Toy kar and a dol dawols and a hat and a blankit and a Jakit and a markin dol kinchin ples santa and a a buti hut a slime and sum legose and a pilowe and a kap and a toy moku prel bote and a toy fiso and a hachmol and a dog and a Toy rat and a kar and a vande and a

Lainey

Dear Santa,

Hai are yir eir doing hai are you doing hai are misis clos doing. I wunt shoos. I wood want lagos. And. I cop coshou. And I want a nike hoode. I want sox and i want cane and a bene.

Love, Kotton

Dear Santa,

Satuiwillik sumwotrguns I wil liksum bog tos anbo umgu moz

lik, Baden

Dear Santa,

I luty ut a sscapi the i wut a Jet Jupyop a bauv sadrokitp Hhe TrKe JogKin rodot ini Wutohav a trex

luv, Joshua

Dear Santa,

I hop you are Having a grolt tim I will tell you wut I wunt For cris mis I wunt a Big tete Ber a jump rop a ramBoe te te Ber and ol BorBe Doll tanc you For the Toys. I Lik tem ter Fun to Pla wit are you Having a got Tim wit miss is CLos pe cus i hop you are I am gLad you Hav your sled tanc you For Toys

Luv, Layla

Dear Santa,

I wunt. a pupydog I rile eh Op. yowk. Y me to mI bertndo. a paroxyIwnto a ee g wee obne and a flufydogIW ynt a trtiandI wunt a bearded. rafinIwunt asna nk a robot frog ror crismissthisismy frevriteILuvtniss n All Day. rilly rillyhop yewoymto mybrthDaysahta.

Thomas

Dear Santa,

I hope your doing grate today santa and Ms. closs and the elv's and I wood wish for a yoocllaley and Leggo's and a fish and marcr's and pen's and a tent and a robot and a cumpootr and a doll and a qool too I hope you unrstand the word's and I hope you have a good mary crismis too and ms. closs and the elv's too and I wundr how fast you can do it and I'v seen a lot of crismis moovis with you in thum too.

Love, Emma

Miss Calico's 1st Grade

Dear Santa

I wt is dagn fi dagn transfmr godzlu Trx.

fum Eli

Dear Santa

I want a brbe dol. and a Ifo a Ifo 11

Emily

Dear Santa

I wot BaBe Yodu. Nest I wot a boll. How is Mis is Cloz Haz mi ef Snoflak ben gud is she bad.

Luv you, Oaklee

Dear Santa

I wnt huvrbod, fon, babe yodu. I wat xbox, 4 welr, nintendo swich.

Love Hayzen

Dear Santa

I wot kids cor vat is ril. Fon wiz ril. Fac nelz. Cristof dol. Fak kaf set. Spidr kunchol. now glitr krayos.

Frum Emerald

Dear Santa

I wut a sweg set. naw Babe Odu. a toy remta cotro. I luv u. I wil lewd u cukes.

Luv Dennis

Dear Santa

I WONT ROBOT PESEZ

ASHER

Dear Santa

I WT BAB Yodu. Umacun gl dol. Havrbod. LOL dol. Bakit bol.

Love Zoey

Dear Santa

I hope you the elves reindeer and Mrs Clause are well I would like a toy houe

Love Miguel

Dear Santa

I hope you giv me a huvrbord.

Love Orry

Dear Santa

I will like a fan and a ryan word egg and a new thor hemr and a xbox3 I am good and halw are you doing.

love Ryder

Dear Santa

I wood lik a prs. And I hwp evz are ok and you. I will lik a culrin kit. I will lik a par of sox. I will lik a set of twoy mune.

Love Taylor

Dear Santa

I wot a rabo hi dol wif blu har.

XO

Hayleigh

Dear Santa

I wud lik a scatbrd I wont it blue.

Fum Easton

Dear Santa

I hop you the elvz are well. Wut I wut for Crismis is a plahas and a nuw sno glob and a ntenoswich

Love Lydia

Dear Santa

I wt XBOX HOT WEW RED. SPI GAME ON THE XBOX Dear Santa is you ok

Love John

Dear Santa

I wunt a fon. And a huvrbod. And a bik it is blow and it is pik. And a babe yodu haw are the elfs.

Love Ashlyn

Dear Santa

I wot dog bic mario card

Bron

Dear Santa

I wunte a LOL. And I wunte a goe coerte to sher. 2 twin baeb dole. And two crs tht stix to gethre. I wunte a anumloe that haz a colre and I wunte it to be a pupe it will mov.

Love Claire

Dear Santa

I wt a truk remot controg. A nrf gun

Jordon