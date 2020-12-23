COURTESY PHOTO Chester Jones of Farmington stands with two officers with Farmington Police Department: School Resource Officer Jimmy Brotherton in the back and patrol Officer Dustin Long. For several years, the department has given Christmas gifts to homebound senior adults in the community.

COURTESY PHOTO Chester Jones (left) of Farmington stands with two officers from the Farmington Police Department: School Resource Officer Jimmy Brotherton in the back and patrol Officer Dustin Long. For several years, the department has given Christmas gifts to homebound senior adults in the community. This year's gifts included lots of food, blankets, lotion, warm socks and chapstick.

COURTESY PHOTO Chester Jones (left) of Farmington stands with two officers from the Farmington Police Department: School Resource Officer Jimmy Brotherton in the back and patrol Officer Dustin Long. For several years, the department has given Christmas gifts to homebound senior adults in the community. This year's gifts included lots of food, blankets, lotion, warm socks and chapstick.

COURTESY PHOTO Chester Jones (left) of Farmington stands with two officers from the Farmington Police Department: School Resource Officer Jimmy Brotherton in the back and patrol Officer Dustin Long. For several years, the department has given Christmas gifts to homebound senior adults in the community. This year's gifts included lots of food, blankets, lotion, warm socks and chapstick.

COURTESY PHOTO Farmington Police Department recently provided Christmas gifts to six senior adults in the community. Officer Dustin Long and School Resource Officer Jimmy Brotherton dropped off these gifts to Rose Beeks of Farmington.

COURTESY PHOTO Farmington Police Department recently provided Christmas gifts to six senior adults in the community. Officer Dustin Long and School Resource Officer Jimmy Brotherton dropped off these gifts to Rose Beeks of Farmington.

COURTESY PHOTO Farmington Police Department recently provided Christmas gifts to six senior adults in the community. Officer Dustin Long and School Resource Officer Jimmy Brotherton dropped off these gifts to Rose Beeks of Farmington.