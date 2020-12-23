No doubt there was indeed, despite all the awful pandemic warnings, a "Merry Christmas" message from Governor Asa Hutchinson's administration.

There was also a direct focus from him on Facebook for all of us to remember that long ago scriptural revelation about "...a baby being born in Bethlehem."

But in reality folks, the Christmas Spirit, that lithe, super-good feeling we all get this time of year... has been a bit harder to come by in 2020.

Already, we are hearing from some of the most optimistic folks in public life we all know, a sigh of relief that 2021 – is (thankfully) a few days away.

We all get that.

But still it is Christmas.

We will also hear, perhaps by a Tweet, the President's holiday message. He's got a lot to say these days, but I am not so sure the world is listening – as much as watching what is to happen on Jan. 20.

And we know there will be a holiday message from President-elect Joe Biden. Maybe that message can set a gentler, more unifying tone for the American people here at Christmas.

Without a doubt, it is a very scary time around the world.

Our governor has been traversing the state, often trying to ensure our frontline health care workers and Arkansas' people are being diligent against this viral pandemic. He is trying to remain calm and transparent in getting this vaccine campaign rolling in our state.

His message and actions, to many, seem not to be enough. To others, as always, it's just great or somewhere in between judgments, but still these past 10 months have brought a great pall over the state, its people and finances.

Veteran legislators tell me that the upcoming session will be one of the hardest for any governor – or legislator – with all the physical restrictions – sheets of plexiglass everywhere, temperature checks, inoculation, masks, well we all get it – because we are all living it here at home just like in Little Rock.

Will there be additional tax cuts in Arkansas?

Many may cite these as being a catalyst for the economic bump Arkansas desperately needs.

There will also be several brawls in committee over audits, meager agency budgets and cuts in services to taxpayers. These and other austere measures the state will take are likely to derail some, if not all, the bravado that entrenched legislators will hope to carry from the campaign stump and into the General Assembly, starting in January.

It is Christmas, so I feel compelled to deliver some better, if not good news for the holiday.

Arkansans will reach down deep to help their fellow man.

They always do.

Those best in our communities shine at Christmas.

The local food pantries of Northwest Arkansas are always, it seems, empty these days but only after the needy have been given sustenance for the holidays.

Story after story will be told about individuals opening their hearts, pocketbooks, businesses and even their homes for those who need to know that others care.

It is indeed Christmas.

There is still time to do something good, something beneficial and something that can help fill those needs.

Having a Merry Christmas is, always, up to you.

Reach out to those in need.

Contribute to those causes who help those less fortunate.

Volunteer your time in these short hours left before the sun goes down on a night in which we all believe deep within our heart of hearts something great indeed did occur which changed the world.

And that belief can still change your world today if you will only allow it to do so.

Merry Christmas everyone.

--Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.