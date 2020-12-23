PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove blanked Dardanelle in the fourth quarter and held the Sandlizards to 6 total points in the second half to win a nonconference road game 32-24 on Friday, Dec. 4.

Both teams were ice cold. Prairie Grove shot just 27 percent from the field and made only 1-of-20 shots from 3-point range. Even their 50 percent (5-of-10) showing at the free-throw-line was mediocre, but in the end what mattered was the final numbers on the scoreboard.

"They [Dardanelle] played a zone. We were 1-for-20 from the 3-point line and had a couple of girls out quarantined. We were just able to scrap and finally make enough plays to win," said Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud.

Dardanelle led for three quarters, 11-7 at the end of the first quarter; 18-17 at halftime; and 24-21 when the third ended. Prairie Grove outscored the Lady Sandlizards 11-0 in the fourth to claim victory.

Junior Trinity Dobbs scored 9 points. Torie Price made the only 3-pointer in the first quarter and finished with 6 points, while Charity Stearman added 5.

Sophomore Kenleigh Elder, daughter of football and track coach John Elder and cheer advisor Carla Elder scored 8 points making 3-of-4 field goal attempts. Elder also shared rebounding honors with Dobbs. Both girls were credited with hauling down 5 boards.

"She [Elder] made a couple of big shots in the second half when the game was close," Froud said. "We were playing pretty good defense, we just couldn't score. We go through lulls where we couldn't score."

Most of Dardanelle's offense came from sophomore forward Rylea Manning, who made five 3-pointers and scored 15 points.

Prairie Grove 32, Dardanelle 24

Prairie Grove^7^10^4^11^--^32

Dardanelle^11^7^6^0^--^24

Dardanelle (0-2): Rylea Manning 5 0-0 15, Payton Hales 2 0-0 5, Bethani Walter 1 0-0 2, Emma Daughtrey 1 0-1 2. Totals 9 0-1 24.

Prairie Grove (2-4): Trinity Dobbs 4-16 1-2 9, Kenleigh Elder 3-4 2-4 8, Torie Price 2-7 1-2 6, Charity Stearman 2-5 1-2 5, Ella Faulk 1-5 0-0 2, Zoe Hubbs 1-2 0-0 2, Arianna Harrel 0-1 0-0 0, Rhiannon Umfleet 0-3 0-0 0, Chloe Hillian 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-45 5-10 32.

3-point Goals -- Dardanelle -- 6 (Manning 5, Hales), Prairie Grove -- 1-20 (Price 1-6, Harrell 0-1, Hillian 0-1, Umfleet 0-2, Faulk 0-3, Stearman 0-3, Dobbs 0-4).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 23 (Dobbs 5, Elder 5). Assists -- Prairie Grove 3 (Stearman 2). Steals -- Prairie Grove 10 (Dobbs 3). Blocks -- Prairie Grove 1 (Dobbs). Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 10.