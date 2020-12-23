FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission, in a special meeting Dec. 10, approved the large-scale development plan for a covered expansion into the side parking lot of Tractor Supply at 215 E. Main St.

Jonathan McJunkins, district manager, last week said the side lot project will provide a canopy, similar to what is used at Lowe's and Walmart, for plants and other merchandise, such as feed.

"We're just making our outside more shoppable," McJunkins said, adding the canopy also will provide a covering to protect products from the weather.

Commissioners had some questions about the traffic flow for the store with the canopy expansion. Aaron Blue, representing the architectural firm, Onyx Creative of Cleveland, Ohio, said he could not answer the questions but would pass along any concerns to Tractor Supply.

Commissioner Gerry Harris also brought up an issue from years ago when the Planning Commission approved the large-scale development plan for a new Tractor Supply store in Farmington.

Harris said at the time, the Planning Commission talked to Tractor Supply about planting trees along the back property line as a buffer for the adjacent back properties.

"They said they would do it and they never did it," Harris said.

She asked Blue if he would pass along that information to the company as well.

Tractor Supply paid for the special meeting because it missed the advertising deadline to have its large-scale development plan considered at the commission's regular meeting on Nov. 23, according Mayor Ernie Penn.