Fifty-three years ago, in 1967 a popular song titled "How Can I be Sure" was performed by the 60's rock band, The Young Rascals.

These are the first few lines of the song -

"How can I be sure

In a world that's constantly changing

Where I stand with you?"

This song was popular during a time when phrases such as "far-out," "groovy" and "cool" were part of our culture.

As a teenager in the late 60s, "groovy" was a large part of my limited vocabulary.

As an adult, I cannot recall the last time I said "far-out" about anything.

Listening to this song as a teenager I thought, "how can I be sure of anything in this world that's constantly changing?"

Today, in 2020, slightly older, I am still asking the same question.

If you have asked "how can I be sure of anything in our world that's constantly changing?" you are in great company!

Luke 1 describes an event taking place 2,000 years ago involving a man named Zechariah and Gabriel, an angel.

Gabriel appeared to Zechariah and told him his prayers had been heard by God and his wife Elizabeth would give birth to a son. His name will be John.

Zechariah doubted the message and asked Gabriel, "How can I be sure of this?"

Because Zechariah doubted Gabriel, he lost his ability to speak until their son was born.

Gabriel returned six months later to Nazareth with a message for Mary, who was soon to be married to a man named Joseph.

The message from Gabriel to Mary was..."you will give birth to a son, and his name will be Jesus....He will be called the Son of the Most High and his kingdom will never end."

Mary's reply to Gabriel was different from Zechariah.

Zechariah doubted and questioned Gabriel "how can I be sure of my wife giving birth to a son to be named John?"

Mary asked the angel, "how will this be?"

Mary simply wondered how all this was going to take place.

Gabriel reassured Mary, "The Holy Spirit will come on you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you. The one to be born will be called the Son of God."

Mary"s final reply to Gabriel was one we should consider.

She said, "I am the Lord's servant, may your word to me be fulfilled."

Now back to the question in the 60's song, "How can I be sure in a world that's constantly changing?"

Zechariah questioned Gabriel by saying, "How can I be sure?"

Today, we can't be sure of so many things in this changing world. But you and I can be sure of the fact Jesus Christ is our Savior, no matter how the world is changing.

You may wonder where you stand with other people in this world, but you never need to question where you stand with Jesus Christ.

If we accept Christ as our Savior, He will always be by our side. Joshua 1:9 reassures and encourages us today, "Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go."

Accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior and never wonder where you stand with Him.

We can be sure, even today, in our crazy mixed up world that's constantly changing, God will be with us wherever we go.

--Dennis R. Hixson of Fayetteville is a husband, father, teacher, business leader, author and mentor. Currently he teaches adult Bible classes at Prairie Grove Christian Church and Fayetteville Salvation Army. Send comments and questions to: [email protected]