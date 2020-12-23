FARMINGTON -- All Farmington school employees will be required to attend a training session on "cultural sensitivity" because of a civil rights finding last year, according to Jon Laffoon, superintendent of schools.

Laffoon told Farmington School Board members about the mandatory employee training at their Dec. 14 meeting.

"We had a civil rights finding last year. And the agreement on that civil rights finding, was that the whole district, everyone in the district, classified and certified, would come in one day this year and do a required training that OCR (Office of Civil Rights) would approve," Laffoon said.

Laffoon said he was able to set up a training on cultural sensitivity for Feb. 12 with an attorney from Little Rock. The board approved Laffoon's request to make Feb. 12 a blended learning day, so that all students will attend class virtually that day.

After the meeting, Laffoon said the civil rights finding was based on a disciplinary issue with a student last year. Laffoon did not have all the information on the situation because it occurred before he started as school superintendent in July.

"What I know is that we had a student discipline issue and out of that there was an agreement between the district and the Office of Civil Rights," said Laffoon.

He said he did not know how long the training session would last on Feb. 12.

In other business, Laffoon said the district's finances are in a "good spot." One of Laffoon's goals is for the district to increase its legal balance so it does not have to transfer money from the building fund for payroll.

In the past, Farmington has had to transfer money because of the scheduling of bond payments. The district then transferred money back into the building fund as revenues would come in to the school.

Laffoon said it appears the district will not have to make that transfer this year. A monthly chart provided to the board shows the legal balance for Period 5 is almost $2.3 million, compared to about $1.5 million for the same period in 2018-19 and about $1.25 million for the same period in 2019-20.

"This is one of the goals we talked about," Laffoon said to board members.

The board approved salary increases for those positions that are affected by the new minimum wage increase that goes up to $11 per hour in January. A first-year child nutrition worker will receive $11.36 per hour starting Jan. 1, and a child nutrition substitute will receive $11 per hour.

The board also approved increasing the pay for temporary student workers from $9.25 per hour to $9.35 per hour. By law, the school can pay temporary student workers 85% of the minimum wage.

Laffoon noted that covid-19 cases are increasing across the state, and said Farmington is prepared to pivot district-wide if required.

"We hope we don't have to do that," Laffoon said.

Farmington schools began their two-week holiday break Friday. On Monday, Dec. 21, the district's covid-19 dashboard showed 12 active student cases with 130 students in quarantine and seven active staff cases with three staff members in quarantine.

Board member Jeff Oxford praised the job that Laffoon and school staff have done in response to the pandemic and keeping students safe in the classroom. Oxford added that students have done their part to help as well.

For personnel, the board accepted the resignation of Mike Adams, head football coach/high school social studies teacher, and approved hiring Brittany Reano as a special education paraprofessional.

The board also approved April 23, 2021, as a blended learning day to give teachers an opportunity to catch up before the last month of school.

Prior to the regular meeting, the board held a closed student disciplinary hearing. Coming into open session, the board voted to accept Laffoon's recommendation that the student be approved for the Second Chance Program.