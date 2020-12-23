MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Carson Simmons exploded for 37 points against Siloam Springs Friday using his quickness and ball-handling ability to drive to the basket for high-percentage shots. Farmington won the nonconference boys basketball contest, 76-56, at Cardinal Arena to improve its record to 5-3.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington senior Carson Simmons exploded for 37 points using quickness and ball-handling ability to drive for high-percentage shots in Friday's 76-56 win over Siloam Springs.

Farmington rode the hot hand of Simmons, who never cooled down, to win the nonconference boys basketball contest by 20 points over the Class 5A Panthers at Cardinal Arena to improve its record to 5-3. Simmons scored 19 in the first half and added another 18 in the second half when the Cardinals pulled away.

"He did a really good job of attacking the 3-2 zone in the middle. He was in the middle against the zone and we kind of picked on the middle man of the 3-2 zone with him," said Farmington coach Johnny Taylor. "That [game] was the most balanced scoring we've had. We had four people in double figures so that was really good."

Simmons' teammates more than did their part. Freshman Layne Taylor chipped in 15 while senior Roman Carlson and sophomore Caleb Blakely each scored 10 for the Cardinals.

The win marked Farmington first-year coach Johnny Taylor's first game against a team he coached two seasons and led the Panthers to the Class 5A state semifinals in 2011.

Farmington led 19-13 after the first quarter and 37-28 at halftime. The Cardinals extended their lead to 51-40 going into the fourth quarter. The Cardinals upped the spread to 18 points early in the fourth quarter before Landon Ward's 3-point play reduced Farmington's lead to 58-43 at the 6:15 mark. The teams traded baskets for almost the next three minutes when Siloam Springs took time-out trailing 65-53 following Ward's 3-pointer.

Farmington answered with an 11-3 run to close out the game. Layne Taylor in-bounded to Simmons, then cut past his screen to the basket and got the ball back and laid it in. Blakely hit a free throw, then Layne Taylor went 2-for-2 on a trip to the line. Simmons scored on a lead pass and Nathan Monroe sank both ends of a 1-and-1.

Carter Winesburg made a free throw for Siloam Springs, then Simmons playing unselfishly, instead of trying for 40 points, passed off to James Payne recording an assist on Payne's layup a choice that didn't surprise his coach.

"He's a good kid and he's not worried about his stats. He's just wanting us to win," Johnny Taylor said. "Really our entire team is like that. We have a lot of guys that probably that if they were playing at other places that their stats might be a little bit more gaudy, but they're content to just do what it takes for us to be successful."

The Cardinals outscored the Panthers (3-4) 25-16 in the fourth quarter rolling to the 76-56 win.

Jackson Ford and Ward each scored 17 points for the Panthers, while Max Perkins had 10 and Winesburg and Josh Stewart each scored six points.

Farmington 76, Siloam Springs 56

Siloam Springs^13^15^12^16^--^56

Farmington^19^18^14^25^--^76

Siloam Springs: Jackson Ford 17, Landon Ward 17, Max Perkins 10, Carter Winesburg 6, Josh Stewart 6.

Farmington (5-3): Carson Simmons 37, Layne Taylor 15, Roman Carlson 10, Caleb Blakely 10, Nathan Monroe 5 0-0 10, Decory Thomas 3 2-4 9, , Maddox Mahan 2 0-0 6, James Payne 2 0-0 5, Avery Benton 1 2-2 4, Samuel Wells 1 0-0 3, Carson Ramer 1 0-0 3, Noah Farmer 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 8-12 88.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 12 (Carlson 5, Mahan 2, Taylor, Payne, Ramer, Thomas, Wells), Siloam Springs 7 (Scott 4, Jones 2, Goodson).

Rebounds -- Farmington 32 (Payne 7). Assists -- Farmington 25 (Taylor 7). Steals -- Farmington 12 (Blakely 3, Taylor 3). Blocks -- Farmington 0.