LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Naomi Erdman with the Church of Latter-day Saints in Prairie Grove plays "Mary" in a live nativity scene depicting the birth of Jesus Christ that was presented by the church for Prairie Grove's Reverse Christmas Parade on Dec. 12. Many across the world will celebrate the birth of Jesus on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. In the book of Isaiah in the Bible, the birth of Jesus is foretold: "Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign: The virgin will be with child and will give birth to a son, and will call him Immanuel."

