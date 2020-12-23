Mrs. Phillips' 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Hi I hav bin a good girl. Love you Santa. This year I want penk stuft anuml ber. I need a nu haws shuz. I would wear a nu wite swetr. I like to reed dol buks with you.

Love, Allie

Dear Santa,

Hiy Santa. Haw are yor reindeer? I want a pige pop. I need a cuces. I would wear a soft swedr. I like to read fanse nanse. Thac you Santa.

Love, Emma 6 yers old

Dear Santa,

My name is Evie. This year I want a microphone toy and toy truck. I need a school box and a new pillow. I would wear new tennis shoes and a pink shirt. I like to read the Cat in the Hat book. How are your reindeers doing?

Love, Evie

Dear Santa,

I am 6 yers old and I have been a good boy. Haw dus roodofs nos lit up? I wunt bLitseogos. Thows are rile xspinsiv shoos. I wunt a polese mask and polese shert.

From, Layton

Dear Santa,

I hav ben good. How is roodof? This year I want a huvr bord. I need a noow bike. I would wear shimre shoos. I like to read Jack and Anne. I will leve you sum cookes.

Love, Adelynn

Dear Santa,

My name is Asher. Questchen. How is Rudolf and the others? This year I want a disney infinity character named venom. I need a new pair of one zee peejase. I would wear a under armor shirt that is green with a hoodie. I like to read flat stanley. Have a safe trip.

Love, Asher

Dear Santa,

My name is Lila I am 7 years old. I hop you hav a saf krismis this year. I want a elechic scooter. I need kichin suplis. I would like to wear krismis pjous. I like to read dog books.

Love, Lila

Dear Santa,

I wunt to no haol the randers are going? I wunt a boy casl but smol. I wunt a camvis and a snoglob. I wunt a ras car track and mreo cart. I need brown shoos and blue shrt. I love you Santa.

From, Owen

Dear Santa,

My nam is Cooper. How is roodof? This year I want a ilechrik skootr. I neeed noo takl box. I would wear green cumfe hows shoos. I like to read joke bux. Sta saf Roodof and Santa.

Love, Cooper

Dear Santa,

Haw are yor rander? Mi nam is Clara. This year I want a ultumit guroj dinusar hot wels. I need a nou par of red sparkle shoos. I like to read a Jack skeltin book. I love you!

Love, Clara

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! I whant klos! This yere I wunt a bablad dome and a drtbik and a nitedo. Thers milk and cookes left foor you on the cownter.

From, Breccan

Dear Santa,

Mi name is Ava. This year I wan brbees. I need a necils. I would wear sparkl pink mask and brbees t srt and sparkl pans and sparkl pink t srt. Love you Santa.

From, Ava to Santa

Dear Santa,

This yer I wt a remot cuchol cr. I need a cr. I would wear nu sox. I like to read tracktr bucs.

Love, Evan

Dear Santa,

My name is Erin. I am six yers old. I am a bout to be seven this year. I want a baskitbol gl in mi room . I need a sweatshirt. I would wear a mask. I like to read david books. And a bible. Mery crismis SANTA.

Love, Erin

Dear Santa,

Mi nam is Ryder. Hi doo yoo lik iskreme? I want a box of pokemon. I would wear nike pans. I like to read udrwodr nonficshin books. I luv yoo. See yoo at krismis.

Love, Ryder

Dear Santa,

My name is Rece and I live in Silvr Dog Cide, Bitinvil. This year I want crash bandicoot 4 and a ps4. And I need sirl food. I would wear new masks in ene culr. I like to read no Davide Books. I love you Santa.

Love, Rece

Hi Santa,

I am so icsidid for Rody to cum! I want a champoolleen. I need a fuzzy new pilow thats pink. I would wear shos that litup. I like to read Jinnbe B Jonns. Thank you for reading my letr.

Love, Elliott

Dear Santa,

I am 6 yers old. I have been a good girl. How are your rander? This year I wont some oreos and pocu dott haos shoos. I wood wear a rambo star sequin shrt. I like to read spoockley. I love you. Haw old are you?

Love, Millie

Dear Santa,

My nam is James. Haw mine elfs do you hav? I wunt a nou drone and a rumote cintrl kar. I nede a nou map. I wod ware nou haws shoes thet are red. I like to read a komik book. I wil breing you a glas of milk and a cukese.

Love, James

Dear Santa,

Mi nam is Layne. Haw is yr rander? I bin a good boy. I wont i fon 12 and exbox. I would wear a swedr. I like to read David.

Love, Layne

Dear Santa,

Mi name is Spencer. I hav bin a good boy this year I want a huvrbord and a red drtbick. I need orng pants. I would wear polese mask. I like to read the bibl. Love you Santa.

From, Spencer

Ms. Sanders' 1st Grade Class

Dear santa

Satkios ua wis mis klos

Ua hawis the aft hawis rdidof hawis

Qrasin hasismisklos

From Kaelyn

Dear santa

Gum sgres

Pup fortin ctogunu

Usoot

Modr dut bik

Frum parker

Dear santa,

How is evreewun

How are you dooing to santa

How is rudolph

And how is misis santa.

From jace.

Dear santa

Haooru booing

haoo is rudolph dooing

Iwunt a Yelo scabrod

From asher

Dear santa

Wut have you bin do in

How is miss clos

How is the efs

I love you

You love coces

From aubry

Daer santa

Lgun tost wdoo

Doo d

From Nathan

Dear santa i relly want this baby alive feed my babydoll animll crossing lego set pink babydoll stroller pink tint make up table make up out side toys candy/choklit lols

from Lillian to santa

Dear santa

I wont a barbie unicorn

Glitrslime

Bene boo

Kitin

How are you dowing

How are the elves dowing

How are the rander

How is missis clos dowing

Puppy

Candy

From lilah

Dear santa

Hi

I wunt brbe

From ryleigh

Dea santa

krve krtye wo bot oyrstufaresboo too

Marea

Minkra ftpo kemon

From bennett

Dear santa

Lol

Barbie shoos

Stocken

Cau

Nolunops

Cosfomepes

Makeup

Fakcat

From alexa

Dear santa

How are you

I want go glam

I want you

I want tepe

I want lol dole

Peps

Bowsehows

From aubree

Dear santa

I want

X box 1

Puppy

Pink hed pons

Makupkit

I pone 11

Boks

Dolhowss

Bouncy hows

Bick

From Ember

Dear santa i skat bord

Roks

Skat bordbo

Boll

Pogo stik

From tucker

Dear santa

I wont my

Gram prans

T0 have

Lektristudy

And toys

From robbie

Dear santa

Skatbord ples

4welr ples

Monten bike ples

Pupe ples

Are you do ing good

Are you do ing bad

From dak

Dear santa hie how are you doing i wut hoola hop

frum ellis

Dear Santa,

Pupe pals

Tots

Pet hes

Brb cat

A babre

A babe uliv

A dora bakpac

From korie

Miss Barnes' 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa

My name is addison. I am 6 years old. How do you not get clod. How do your elfs macke toys. I want meus lego hous and i also want is a american girl doll. I need a pink jaket. I also need a pare of tenes shoos. I love it am i on the good list.

Love Addison

Dear Santa

My name is Aundrea. i am 7 years old. am i on the good list? how are you doweng?

i want ps5. i need food. i also want a pc. i allso need shos. i wish you a mary christmas. Love Aundrea

Dear Santa

My nameisedeni am6 yearsoldamionthegoodlist.winwasrudolphborniwantababya live and a setofmacuep i need a parofraneboots and a parofclos . that you for all you do

Love eden

Dear Santa

My name is Roark. I am six years olds. When was rudolph bum? i wut a log brd. i ned a jakit. I wunt a tablet. i ned shooz. U or thu best.

Love Roark

Dear santa

My name is avery. I am 7 years old. Win do you slep. Am i on the good list. I want A puppy huscke. I need coos. I want soopr moreote dose. I need shoos. You are the bast. Thunk you Love Avery

Dear Santa

My name is asher. i am six years old. do you really have a sled. how is rudolph. am i on good list.i want a red huver bord. I need a one red perr of light up shoes. i allso want a red skateboard and i allso red need jackit. you are the best.

Love Asher

Dear Santa

My name is Kaden. I 6 yers old. Haw do u mak prizent so fact?

This year I want a xbox. I need fud. I also want gow. I also need caw. Thank you for all yu do.

Love Kaden

Dear Santa

My name is holden l am 7 years old this year i want a qs5vr I need a kot I also want A qs5 also need a jakit am i on the good list you are the best Love holden

2020-2021

Dear Santa

My nme iz nancy i m 6 yers I wan snanofha i need nosnomelan I also want anoaonom i also need stauzmca thank you

Love nancy

Dear Santa

My judah i amd 6 yer uld hau uld r yo i wunt ps5 i ned closI wunt poemons i ned shos Love judah

Dear Santa

My nam is ruby. i am 6. how rudoiq. This year i want elwel dols. i need tinush us. I also want bobe. i also need klos. Thank you for all you do.

Love Ruby

Dear Santa

My name is Elijah. I am 6 year old. How old are you? How is dashr doing? I want pokemon. I need tinushoos. I also want a pees5. I also need pants. You are the best. Thenk you food all you do.

Love Elijah

Dear Santa

Mi na is Ethan. I am 6 yiar od I want a bare and a firthruck. I need Pas and shrs. From Ethan

Dear Santa

Mi naiz shayley i am 6 yiz od chciuzchrt haw iz rudo i want ruwdofst touy and tablet i need shinz hope you have a gfeat crismis

Love shayley

Dear Santa

My name is eli. I am 7 years old. santa win is the elfs cumin. How old is rudolph. I want tablit. I need blncit. I want a red plashin. I need hatht. Hope you have a great christmas. Thank you for all you do.

Love Eli

Dear santa

mynameisjoshuai am7yearsoldhowareyoudoingamionthegoodlistiwantaiphone11i need a black jacket i also want tv i also need money for food thank you you are the best

love joshua

Dear Santa

2020-2021

My name is gavin walters. i am 7 years old. hao is rodof. i want tablit. i need tinshos. i want stapord. i need soxs sanl. i hop yo hav grat yer.

Love gavin

Dear Santa

Mu name is roland i am 6 years old how is rudolph i want jomu. I need klos i want a xbox i need sos

Love Roland

Dear Santa

My nande is landry. i am 7 years old. how old is rudolph. I want mycrobe scope. I need shos. I also want gold fish. I also need close. Thank you for all you do!

Love Landry

Dear Santa

My name is becker. I am 7 years old. How old is rudolph. I want all uf the pokemon cards in the world. I need lots uv froots. I also want a rumote central car. I also need tinushoos. You are the best. Thanks for all you doo.

From becker

Dear Santa,

My name is Thomas. I am 7 years old. Is it hard making toys? When do you sleep? This year I want a red camera drone. I need new native shoes. I want a red and white santa hat. I need a new fluffy jacket. Merry Christmas!

Love, Thomas.

Dear santa

My nme is brookelynn. I am 6 years old. Haw drw you git so fast. i want seg i need bick. i also want ps5. i also need shos. Thank you dow.

Love Brookelynn

Ms. Polley's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

How are you dooing? I have mist you. I have ben good because I have going uraoond the nabers and ringing on the dordels and ascing if I can help. Plees bring me LoLs and a dragon game, a sno tigr book with a sno tiger stufy and a scarf with a a hat for wintr. The dragon game is the wun that has the smoll peesis that you reech in it. I whill leev cookees and melk and caritas for the raindeer.

Frum, Maebrie

Dear Santa,

How are you dowing? I Have Been good beCause I Have Knot lasod my dog. Please if you come to me I wood like a mot can car and jowpr mareo and a vampire Bat Book and a pack of ear muffs. I will leve you sum cookes and cairis for the raydear.

From, Sawyer

Dear Santa,

Have you bin gud? I have bin gud. I do the londre. I wont a prinses kar frum Wolmart, a purpl lite up skootr, mareo parte for and a sparkle cote. I will sit sprinkl kukes owt and karuts?

From, Zoe

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I mist you. I have been good because I be good whif my fransan. I be good whif my fasle. Please can I have babys hogging hbo. I wont a valtis book, a drs is that is a fansne. So I whot babys hoging hbo, valtis book, an I whot drestis fase. An I will give you some coles an some melk ansome ckos.

From, Kayle

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a tiny tv Xbox, chalk, sticker books, a Pokemon game, and a Pokemon sweatshirt.

From, Wade

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. I have mist you! I have been good because I racet the levs. Please bring me a blue scat bord with yellow litning blts. The game I whunt is checrs. The book I whunt is a scat bord tric book. The clotheing I whunt is Trecs pejase whith a hood. I whil leve out for you milk and cookies and rander food.

From, Hazel

Dear Santa,

How are you dooing? I hav been good because I brush my tef good. Can you breg me a goziud plez, A micraft plez, Dinobuoc plez and a pegchuo costuom. I wil poot milc and a carit on the tabl.

From, Gage

Dear Santa,

Have you bin good? I have bin good to. I have been good becase I have been swapping undr The tabol. Pleas breg me just a few thegs. A toy that I wunt is a Doll with log har. A pusull is a lol pusull. A Book I wunt is a frosin 2 Book. A closing I ned is a wintr log dres. I will lev coces And melk. I will lev awt caritas. Fli saf!

From, Caroline

Dear Santa,

How are you dooing? I mis you. I have ben good. I go owt win my mom sais. Ples cen I have badl front, sooqr closl, indomunis google shoos, snapsee the aluga did not ask to in this bk. I whil lev cokes and milk.

From, Asher

Dear Santa,

How are you dooing? I have been good because I giv luv to my cicn. Plese breng my a lol box and a sata book and a tooth faree bouck and a plip and popups and shine slippers sise 4 shinee. I will sit cookees and melck.

From, Finley

Doar Santa,

I am wishing for Barbie House, ConnecT Four, a Pumpkin Book, and Unspeakable merch.

From, Aleeyah

Dear Santa,

Santa how have you been? I have been good. Ples breng a hot wheel set . Pleas pleas breng a robot cat . I also with a Umuarkin hat . Ples breng a ninju book and a ninju Nintindo game. I will put cookes on the cofe tabl.

From, Gabe

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I have been good because I clen the liveing room. I wut a Brbe kampr, a purpl hoode with flowers, maching gam, frozen Book. I will put mlk and cuekes.

From, Brylei

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a kpoudr, Pokemon krds, Pokemon book, and mittens.

From, Gannon

Dear Santa,

I mis you so much becus I havint sen you in a wyl. I have bin rile rile rile osum. I wont ples a fue things pokenom mod, minkraft soopr mareo 3D wrld or land. I olso wont sord and sheld. Prestin mrch is wut want too. I wil bring you cookes and milk.

Frum, Myles

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! I mist You. How have you been? I have been good because I plad with my cats and my dog. Please will you git this for me? It is a Brbley doll dreme Has with brbes and a book with a stuf enmorll and a mows cheap game and Ear muffs fluffy tyedye. For you l will leve ot Egg nog and corkes and by! Santa!

From, Langstyn

Dear Santa,

How are you dooing? I mist you. I have been good because I got 100 on my test. Ples bring me Omg lol , Dog oprashin, snapse didnt ask too be in this book, and uns pe cubl hude. Iwil bring cuces and milk and caruts.

From, Hadley

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for blue play-doh, blue slime, Fortnite, and a puppet.

From, Jett

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I have Touck the trash to my mom so she can

dump thum owt! A bouk I wont is dog man plys. A game that i wont

Is sord and shield plys. A toy that I wont is pokemon cards plys. A shrt I wont is a flipup syquen. I wil lyv owt coycys and milk!

From, Joshua

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been good because I HeLP wOat ThE londreia. I want a barbe campr, poemon crds, sm fanse shuos and prinses bocs. I wil sit coes and miLc.

From, Lily

Dear Santa,

I mist you. I have been good because I have been picken up mi dogs poop. Can I plese have a ulechric scota? Please bring me chekrs, a santa book, and unspek abael mrch. I wil lev cookes.

From, Zachary

Dear Santa,

How are u doing? I have bin good Becuse I Hav not fit with my Bruthrths. I wut a toy fith robot and Mouse Trap. I wut a chrismis buc. I lev owt cuez for satu.

From, Marlee Paige

Dear Santa,

I wish for a Minecraft Lego tree house. I wish for a mario and sonic tonyio 2020. I wish for a dino book. A blue thin jacket. Have a happy christmas and happy milk and cookys.

From, Ricardo