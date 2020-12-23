Mrs. Phillips' 1st Grade Class
Dear Santa,
Hi I hav bin a good girl. Love you Santa. This year I want penk stuft anuml ber. I need a nu haws shuz. I would wear a nu wite swetr. I like to reed dol buks with you.
Love, Allie
Dear Santa,
Hiy Santa. Haw are yor reindeer? I want a pige pop. I need a cuces. I would wear a soft swedr. I like to read fanse nanse. Thac you Santa.
Love, Emma 6 yers old
Dear Santa,
My name is Evie. This year I want a microphone toy and toy truck. I need a school box and a new pillow. I would wear new tennis shoes and a pink shirt. I like to read the Cat in the Hat book. How are your reindeers doing?
Love, Evie
Dear Santa,
I am 6 yers old and I have been a good boy. Haw dus roodofs nos lit up? I wunt bLitseogos. Thows are rile xspinsiv shoos. I wunt a polese mask and polese shert.
From, Layton
Dear Santa,
I hav ben good. How is roodof? This year I want a huvr bord. I need a noow bike. I would wear shimre shoos. I like to read Jack and Anne. I will leve you sum cookes.
Love, Adelynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Asher. Questchen. How is Rudolf and the others? This year I want a disney infinity character named venom. I need a new pair of one zee peejase. I would wear a under armor shirt that is green with a hoodie. I like to read flat stanley. Have a safe trip.
Love, Asher
Dear Santa,
My name is Lila I am 7 years old. I hop you hav a saf krismis this year. I want a elechic scooter. I need kichin suplis. I would like to wear krismis pjous. I like to read dog books.
Love, Lila
Dear Santa,
I wunt to no haol the randers are going? I wunt a boy casl but smol. I wunt a camvis and a snoglob. I wunt a ras car track and mreo cart. I need brown shoos and blue shrt. I love you Santa.
From, Owen
Dear Santa,
My nam is Cooper. How is roodof? This year I want a ilechrik skootr. I neeed noo takl box. I would wear green cumfe hows shoos. I like to read joke bux. Sta saf Roodof and Santa.
Love, Cooper
Dear Santa,
Haw are yor rander? Mi nam is Clara. This year I want a ultumit guroj dinusar hot wels. I need a nou par of red sparkle shoos. I like to read a Jack skeltin book. I love you!
Love, Clara
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! I whant klos! This yere I wunt a bablad dome and a drtbik and a nitedo. Thers milk and cookes left foor you on the cownter.
From, Breccan
Dear Santa,
Mi name is Ava. This year I wan brbees. I need a necils. I would wear sparkl pink mask and brbees t srt and sparkl pans and sparkl pink t srt. Love you Santa.
From, Ava to Santa
Dear Santa,
This yer I wt a remot cuchol cr. I need a cr. I would wear nu sox. I like to read tracktr bucs.
Love, Evan
Dear Santa,
My name is Erin. I am six yers old. I am a bout to be seven this year. I want a baskitbol gl in mi room . I need a sweatshirt. I would wear a mask. I like to read david books. And a bible. Mery crismis SANTA.
Love, Erin
Dear Santa,
Mi nam is Ryder. Hi doo yoo lik iskreme? I want a box of pokemon. I would wear nike pans. I like to read udrwodr nonficshin books. I luv yoo. See yoo at krismis.
Love, Ryder
Dear Santa,
My name is Rece and I live in Silvr Dog Cide, Bitinvil. This year I want crash bandicoot 4 and a ps4. And I need sirl food. I would wear new masks in ene culr. I like to read no Davide Books. I love you Santa.
Love, Rece
Hi Santa,
I am so icsidid for Rody to cum! I want a champoolleen. I need a fuzzy new pilow thats pink. I would wear shos that litup. I like to read Jinnbe B Jonns. Thank you for reading my letr.
Love, Elliott
Dear Santa,
I am 6 yers old. I have been a good girl. How are your rander? This year I wont some oreos and pocu dott haos shoos. I wood wear a rambo star sequin shrt. I like to read spoockley. I love you. Haw old are you?
Love, Millie
Dear Santa,
My nam is James. Haw mine elfs do you hav? I wunt a nou drone and a rumote cintrl kar. I nede a nou map. I wod ware nou haws shoes thet are red. I like to read a komik book. I wil breing you a glas of milk and a cukese.
Love, James
Dear Santa,
Mi nam is Layne. Haw is yr rander? I bin a good boy. I wont i fon 12 and exbox. I would wear a swedr. I like to read David.
Love, Layne
Dear Santa,
Mi name is Spencer. I hav bin a good boy this year I want a huvrbord and a red drtbick. I need orng pants. I would wear polese mask. I like to read the bibl. Love you Santa.
From, Spencer
Ms. Sanders' 1st Grade Class
Dear santa
Satkios ua wis mis klos
Ua hawis the aft hawis rdidof hawis
Qrasin hasismisklos
From Kaelyn
Dear santa
Gum sgres
Pup fortin ctogunu
Usoot
Modr dut bik
Frum parker
Dear santa,
How is evreewun
How are you dooing to santa
How is rudolph
And how is misis santa.
From jace.
Dear santa
Haooru booing
haoo is rudolph dooing
Iwunt a Yelo scabrod
From asher
Dear santa
Wut have you bin do in
How is miss clos
How is the efs
I love you
You love coces
From aubry
Daer santa
Lgun tost wdoo
Doo d
From Nathan
Dear santa i relly want this baby alive feed my babydoll animll crossing lego set pink babydoll stroller pink tint make up table make up out side toys candy/choklit lols
from Lillian to santa
Dear santa
I wont a barbie unicorn
Glitrslime
Bene boo
Kitin
How are you dowing
How are the elves dowing
How are the rander
How is missis clos dowing
Puppy
Candy
From lilah
Dear santa
Hi
I wunt brbe
From ryleigh
Dea santa
krve krtye wo bot oyrstufaresboo too
Marea
Minkra ftpo kemon
From bennett
Dear santa
Lol
Barbie shoos
Stocken
Cau
Nolunops
Cosfomepes
Makeup
Fakcat
From alexa
Dear santa
How are you
I want go glam
I want you
I want tepe
I want lol dole
Peps
Bowsehows
From aubree
Dear santa
I want
X box 1
Puppy
Pink hed pons
Makupkit
I pone 11
Boks
Dolhowss
Bouncy hows
Bick
From Ember
Dear santa i skat bord
Roks
Skat bordbo
Boll
Pogo stik
From tucker
Dear santa
I wont my
Gram prans
T0 have
Lektristudy
And toys
From robbie
Dear santa
Skatbord ples
4welr ples
Monten bike ples
Pupe ples
Are you do ing good
Are you do ing bad
From dak
Dear santa hie how are you doing i wut hoola hop
frum ellis
Dear Santa,
Pupe pals
Tots
Pet hes
Brb cat
A babre
A babe uliv
A dora bakpac
From korie
Miss Barnes' 1st Grade Class
Dear Santa
My name is addison. I am 6 years old. How do you not get clod. How do your elfs macke toys. I want meus lego hous and i also want is a american girl doll. I need a pink jaket. I also need a pare of tenes shoos. I love it am i on the good list.
Love Addison
Dear Santa
My name is Aundrea. i am 7 years old. am i on the good list? how are you doweng?
i want ps5. i need food. i also want a pc. i allso need shos. i wish you a mary christmas. Love Aundrea
Dear Santa
My nameisedeni am6 yearsoldamionthegoodlist.winwasrudolphborniwantababya live and a setofmacuep i need a parofraneboots and a parofclos . that you for all you do
Love eden
Dear Santa
My name is Roark. I am six years olds. When was rudolph bum? i wut a log brd. i ned a jakit. I wunt a tablet. i ned shooz. U or thu best.
Love Roark
Dear santa
My name is avery. I am 7 years old. Win do you slep. Am i on the good list. I want A puppy huscke. I need coos. I want soopr moreote dose. I need shoos. You are the bast. Thunk you Love Avery
Dear Santa
My name is asher. i am six years old. do you really have a sled. how is rudolph. am i on good list.i want a red huver bord. I need a one red perr of light up shoes. i allso want a red skateboard and i allso red need jackit. you are the best.
Love Asher
Dear Santa
My name is Kaden. I 6 yers old. Haw do u mak prizent so fact?
This year I want a xbox. I need fud. I also want gow. I also need caw. Thank you for all yu do.
Love Kaden
Dear Santa
My name is holden l am 7 years old this year i want a qs5vr I need a kot I also want A qs5 also need a jakit am i on the good list you are the best Love holden
2020-2021
Dear Santa
My nme iz nancy i m 6 yers I wan snanofha i need nosnomelan I also want anoaonom i also need stauzmca thank you
Love nancy
Dear Santa
My judah i amd 6 yer uld hau uld r yo i wunt ps5 i ned closI wunt poemons i ned shos Love judah
Dear Santa
My nam is ruby. i am 6. how rudoiq. This year i want elwel dols. i need tinush us. I also want bobe. i also need klos. Thank you for all you do.
Love Ruby
Dear Santa
My name is Elijah. I am 6 year old. How old are you? How is dashr doing? I want pokemon. I need tinushoos. I also want a pees5. I also need pants. You are the best. Thenk you food all you do.
Love Elijah
Dear Santa
Mi na is Ethan. I am 6 yiar od I want a bare and a firthruck. I need Pas and shrs. From Ethan
Dear Santa
Mi naiz shayley i am 6 yiz od chciuzchrt haw iz rudo i want ruwdofst touy and tablet i need shinz hope you have a gfeat crismis
Love shayley
Dear Santa
My name is eli. I am 7 years old. santa win is the elfs cumin. How old is rudolph. I want tablit. I need blncit. I want a red plashin. I need hatht. Hope you have a great christmas. Thank you for all you do.
Love Eli
Dear santa
mynameisjoshuai am7yearsoldhowareyoudoingamionthegoodlistiwantaiphone11i need a black jacket i also want tv i also need money for food thank you you are the best
love joshua
Dear Santa
2020-2021
My name is gavin walters. i am 7 years old. hao is rodof. i want tablit. i need tinshos. i want stapord. i need soxs sanl. i hop yo hav grat yer.
Love gavin
Dear Santa
Mu name is roland i am 6 years old how is rudolph i want jomu. I need klos i want a xbox i need sos
Love Roland
Dear Santa
My nande is landry. i am 7 years old. how old is rudolph. I want mycrobe scope. I need shos. I also want gold fish. I also need close. Thank you for all you do!
Love Landry
Dear Santa
My name is becker. I am 7 years old. How old is rudolph. I want all uf the pokemon cards in the world. I need lots uv froots. I also want a rumote central car. I also need tinushoos. You are the best. Thanks for all you doo.
From becker
Dear Santa,
My name is Thomas. I am 7 years old. Is it hard making toys? When do you sleep? This year I want a red camera drone. I need new native shoes. I want a red and white santa hat. I need a new fluffy jacket. Merry Christmas!
Love, Thomas.
Dear santa
My nme is brookelynn. I am 6 years old. Haw drw you git so fast. i want seg i need bick. i also want ps5. i also need shos. Thank you dow.
Love Brookelynn
Ms. Polley's 1st Grade Class
Dear Santa,
How are you dooing? I have mist you. I have ben good because I have going uraoond the nabers and ringing on the dordels and ascing if I can help. Plees bring me LoLs and a dragon game, a sno tigr book with a sno tiger stufy and a scarf with a a hat for wintr. The dragon game is the wun that has the smoll peesis that you reech in it. I whill leev cookees and melk and caritas for the raindeer.
Frum, Maebrie
Dear Santa,
How are you dowing? I Have Been good beCause I Have Knot lasod my dog. Please if you come to me I wood like a mot can car and jowpr mareo and a vampire Bat Book and a pack of ear muffs. I will leve you sum cookes and cairis for the raydear.
From, Sawyer
Dear Santa,
Have you bin gud? I have bin gud. I do the londre. I wont a prinses kar frum Wolmart, a purpl lite up skootr, mareo parte for and a sparkle cote. I will sit sprinkl kukes owt and karuts?
From, Zoe
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I mist you. I have been good because I be good whif my fransan. I be good whif my fasle. Please can I have babys hogging hbo. I wont a valtis book, a drs is that is a fansne. So I whot babys hoging hbo, valtis book, an I whot drestis fase. An I will give you some coles an some melk ansome ckos.
From, Kayle
Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a tiny tv Xbox, chalk, sticker books, a Pokemon game, and a Pokemon sweatshirt.
From, Wade
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. I have mist you! I have been good because I racet the levs. Please bring me a blue scat bord with yellow litning blts. The game I whunt is checrs. The book I whunt is a scat bord tric book. The clotheing I whunt is Trecs pejase whith a hood. I whil leve out for you milk and cookies and rander food.
From, Hazel
Dear Santa,
How are you dooing? I hav been good because I brush my tef good. Can you breg me a goziud plez, A micraft plez, Dinobuoc plez and a pegchuo costuom. I wil poot milc and a carit on the tabl.
From, Gage
Dear Santa,
Have you bin good? I have bin good to. I have been good becase I have been swapping undr The tabol. Pleas breg me just a few thegs. A toy that I wunt is a Doll with log har. A pusull is a lol pusull. A Book I wunt is a frosin 2 Book. A closing I ned is a wintr log dres. I will lev coces And melk. I will lev awt caritas. Fli saf!
From, Caroline
Dear Santa,
How are you dooing? I mis you. I have ben good. I go owt win my mom sais. Ples cen I have badl front, sooqr closl, indomunis google shoos, snapsee the aluga did not ask to in this bk. I whil lev cokes and milk.
From, Asher
Dear Santa,
How are you dooing? I have been good because I giv luv to my cicn. Plese breng my a lol box and a sata book and a tooth faree bouck and a plip and popups and shine slippers sise 4 shinee. I will sit cookees and melck.
From, Finley
Doar Santa,
I am wishing for Barbie House, ConnecT Four, a Pumpkin Book, and Unspeakable merch.
From, Aleeyah
Dear Santa,
Santa how have you been? I have been good. Ples breng a hot wheel set . Pleas pleas breng a robot cat . I also with a Umuarkin hat . Ples breng a ninju book and a ninju Nintindo game. I will put cookes on the cofe tabl.
From, Gabe
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been good because I clen the liveing room. I wut a Brbe kampr, a purpl hoode with flowers, maching gam, frozen Book. I will put mlk and cuekes.
From, Brylei
Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a kpoudr, Pokemon krds, Pokemon book, and mittens.
From, Gannon
Dear Santa,
I mis you so much becus I havint sen you in a wyl. I have bin rile rile rile osum. I wont ples a fue things pokenom mod, minkraft soopr mareo 3D wrld or land. I olso wont sord and sheld. Prestin mrch is wut want too. I wil bring you cookes and milk.
Frum, Myles
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! I mist You. How have you been? I have been good because I plad with my cats and my dog. Please will you git this for me? It is a Brbley doll dreme Has with brbes and a book with a stuf enmorll and a mows cheap game and Ear muffs fluffy tyedye. For you l will leve ot Egg nog and corkes and by! Santa!
From, Langstyn
Dear Santa,
How are you dooing? I mist you. I have been good because I got 100 on my test. Ples bring me Omg lol , Dog oprashin, snapse didnt ask too be in this book, and uns pe cubl hude. Iwil bring cuces and milk and caruts.
From, Hadley
Dear Santa,
I am wishing for blue play-doh, blue slime, Fortnite, and a puppet.
From, Jett
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have Touck the trash to my mom so she can
dump thum owt! A bouk I wont is dog man plys. A game that i wont
Is sord and shield plys. A toy that I wont is pokemon cards plys. A shrt I wont is a flipup syquen. I wil lyv owt coycys and milk!
From, Joshua
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good because I HeLP wOat ThE londreia. I want a barbe campr, poemon crds, sm fanse shuos and prinses bocs. I wil sit coes and miLc.
From, Lily
Dear Santa,
I mist you. I have been good because I have been picken up mi dogs poop. Can I plese have a ulechric scota? Please bring me chekrs, a santa book, and unspek abael mrch. I wil lev cookes.
From, Zachary
Dear Santa,
How are u doing? I have bin good Becuse I Hav not fit with my Bruthrths. I wut a toy fith robot and Mouse Trap. I wut a chrismis buc. I lev owt cuez for satu.
From, Marlee Paige
Dear Santa,
I wish for a Minecraft Lego tree house. I wish for a mario and sonic tonyio 2020. I wish for a dino book. A blue thin jacket. Have a happy christmas and happy milk and cookys.
From, Ricardo