COURTESY PHOTO Legend Realty recently donated to Prairie Grove Senior Activity and Wellness Center for its Meals on Wheels program. Katie Books, left, Stacy Stills and Gina Lyle-Bailey, right, present a ceremonial check to Linda Willke, center director.

