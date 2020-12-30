Sign in
Helping The Homebound December 30, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption COURTESY PHOTO Legend Realty recently donated to Prairie Grove Senior Activity and Wellness Center for its Meals on Wheels program. Katie Books, left, Stacy Stills and Gina Lyle-Bailey, right, present a ceremonial check to Linda Willke, center director.

