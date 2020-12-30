Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hey Day At Lincoln Play Day EXCITEMENT BUILDS AS THINGS GET WESTERN IN THE ARENA by Mark Humphrey | December 30, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Sports Budget 12-30-2020 Mark Humphrey Enterprise-Leader

[email protected]

PAGE 1B

LEDE:

WCEL 1B 123020 Johnny Taylor Basketball -- Cultivating Successful Basketball Culture 25.4"

w/photo WCEL 121620 Johnny Taylor Basketball01 -- Farmington's first year boys basketball coach Johnny Taylor shows ... 2 COL

w/photo WCEL 121620 Johnny Taylor Basketball02 -- Farmington's first year boys basketball coach Johnny Taylor displays ... 2 COL

w/photo WCEL 121620 Johnny Taylor Basketball03 -- One of the jewels ... 1 COL

w/photo WCEL 121620 Johnny Taylor Basketball04 -- One of the jewels ... 1 COL

w/photo WCEL 121620 Johnny Taylor Basketball05 -- This shovel represents an award ... 1 COL

w/photo WCEL 121620 Johnny Taylor Basketball06 -- Farmington first year boys basketball coach Johnny Taylor keeps ... 2 COL

w/photo WCEL 121620 Johnny Taylor Basketball07 -- Farmington first year boys basketball coach Johnny Taylor emphasizes ... 2 COL

w/photo WCEL 121620 Johnny Taylor Basketball08 -- Expectations for each member ... 1 COL

w/photo WCEL 121620 Johnny Taylor Basketball09 -- Farmington first year boys basketball coach Johnny Taylor teaches ... 1 COL

PAGE 2B:

Must Go:

WCEL 2B 123020 Sydney Stearman -- Stearman Sets School Record 1000 Digs 28.7" w/photo WCEL 102820 Stearman02 -- Prairie Grove senior, Sydney Stearman, (No. 10) ... 3 COL and w/photo WCEL 102820 Stearman04 -- Prairie Grove senior Sydney Stearman went over 1,000 career digs ... 2 COL and w/photo WCEL 102820 Stearman05 -- Prairie Grove volleyball coach Lindsey Biocic ... 2 COL

PAGE 3B:

Must Go:

WCEL 3B 123020 FM State Volleyball -- State Volleyball Wraps Up Lady Cardinal Season 25.4" w/photos

PAGE 4B:

WCEL 4B 123020 PG Girls vs. Lincoln -- Prairie Grove Withstands Snodgrass' 37 Points 25.1" w/photo WCEL 121620 PG Girls vs. Lincoln -- Prairie Grove junior Torie Price ... 2 COL

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT