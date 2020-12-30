PRAIRIE GROVE -- Andrew Hudgens, who was with the Washington County Drug Task Force, has been hired to fill a full-time detective position with Prairie Grove Police Department, according to Capt. Jeff O'Brien.

Hudgens started his law enforcement career as a dispatcher with Washington County Sheriff's Office in 2010. He attended the law enforcement academy in 2012 and worked as a patrol deputy with the sheriff's office from 2012 through December 2017.

In 2018, Hudgens became Prairie Grove's representative on the drug task force. Hudgens worked out of Fayetteville but was employed by Prairie Grove. When Prairie Grove created a new detective's position, Hudgens was offered the job.

As a detective, Hudgens said he will be involved in any of the cases to make sure the department gives the cases as much detailed focus as possible.

"We want to give anything that comes in its due attention," Hudgens said.

Hudgens grew up in the Prairie Grove-Lincoln area and attended Prairie Grove schools. He said he didn't finish high school because he played in an alternative rock band called Schema that was signed and then went on tour. He later completed his GED for a high school diploma.

"We toured a few years before calling it quits," Hudgens said.

Since then, he's played in other bands and also plays for the praise and worship team at his church.

Hudgens comes from a family of law enforcement officers so it was not a big jump to go from a life of full-time music to police work, he said.

"Something I've always admired and respected has been law enforcement and military," Hudgens said.

When he realized music wouldn't "cut it for making money," he said he decided to go into law enforcement, instead of joining one of the military services.

Hudgens' office is in the main police department building.

"I love it here," Hudgens said. "All the guys are great. I'm from Prairie Grove and it's nice to work and give to the community I grew up in."