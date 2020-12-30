PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove police arrested Xavier Turner, 21, of Fayetteville, on Dec. 21 in connection with two counts of sexual assault, fourth degree; producing, directing sexual performance; distributing, possession of child pornography; terroristic threatening; two counts of domestic battering third degree; and obstructing governmental operations, according to the Washington County Detention Center website.

Detective Andrew Hudgens with Prairie Grove Police Department last week said he was finalizing the investigation and could not release all the details about the arrest.

Hudgens said the original call came in from a parent who found Turner in the home with the 15-year-old victim. The parent knew of Turner but did not know much about him, Hudgens said.

According to the jail website, Turner was being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Circuit Court on Jan. 22, 2021.