PRAIRIE GROVE

A 16-year-old juvenile male of Prairie Grove was cited Dec. 11 in connection with disorderly conduct.

Tiffany Hill, 22, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 11 in connection with residential burglary, theft of property.

FARMINGTON

Gregory Burris, 62, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 5 in connection with DWI, leaving the scene of an accident, violation of implied consent, open alcoholic container.

Marcus Nordgren, 20, of Springdale, was arrested Dec. 6 in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of Schedule VI with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Renee Nance, 39, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 7 in connection with obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest, failure to appear.

Michael Buchanan, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested in connection with contempt.

Caleb Drysdale, 19, of Bentonville, was arrested in connection with three felony counts of theft by receiving, felony criminal mischief.

Timothy Osburn, 41, of Garfield, was arrested Dec. 10 in connection with contempt.

Aaron Samplawski, 36, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 12 in connection with possessing an instrument of crime, fictitious tags.

John Reed, 27, of Farmington, was arrested Dec. 15 in connection with shoplifting.