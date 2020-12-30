COURTESY PHOTO Madelyn Hargis places a wreath at Prairie Grove Cemetery for Wreaths Across American, hosted by Prairie Grove American Legion Auxiliary.
The Prairie Grove American Legion Auxiliary hosted the first Wreaths Across America event at the Prairie Grove Cemetery on Dec. 19, 2020. Over 200 veterans were honored. Wreaths Across America is a nationwide event that places wreaths on veterans' graves to remember our fallen U. S. veterans, honor those who served and teach children the value of freedom. Due to Covid-19 the Auxiliary did not hold a formal ceremony this year but plans to in 2021.
COURTESY PHOTO Prairie Grove American Legion Auxiliary honored more than 200 veterans during its Wreaths Across America event at Prairie Grove Cemetery.
COURTESY PHOTO Katelyn Fitch, a member of Prairie Grove American Legion Auxiliary, lays a wreath on a veteran's grave at Prairie Grove Cemetery on Dec. 19 as part of Wreaths Across America. The local Auxiliary hosted its first Wreaths Across America and honored more than 200 veterans. Wreaths Across America is a nationwide event that places wreaths on veterans’ graves to remember the nation's fallen veterans, honor those who served and teach children the value of freedom. Due to covid-19, the Auxiliary did not hold a formal ceremony this year but plans to in 2021. Linda Hall and Eloise, two Auxiliary members, also volunteered for the event.
