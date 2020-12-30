The Prairie Grove American Legion Auxiliary hosted the first Wreaths Across America event at the Prairie Grove Cemetery on Dec. 19, 2020. Over 200 veterans were honored. Wreaths Across America is a nationwide event that places wreaths on veterans' graves to remember our fallen U. S. veterans, honor those who served and teach children the value of freedom. Due to Covid-19 the Auxiliary did not hold a formal ceremony this year but plans to in 2021.

