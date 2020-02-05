Sign in
Battlefield State Park Events

Friday, Feb. 7

Friday, Feb. 7

• Battlefield Tour, 2 p.m., meet at Hindman Hall Museum.

• Stake Your Claim, 3 p.m. -- Step back in time as we discover the experience of Arkansas pioneers and uncover some of the challenges of homesteading. Meet at J.P. Shelter.

Saturday, Feb. 8

• Ladies' Aid Societies, 11 a..m. -- Meet a member of the local Ladies' Aid Society as she prepares a soldier's aid box to send to troops. Meet at Borden House.

• Scavenger Hunt, 1-5 p.m. -- Discover Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park during this afternoon scavenger hunt. If you finish by 5 p.m. you'll get a prize. Meet at Hindman Hall.

• Battlefield Tour, 2 p.m. Meet at Hindman Hall.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

• Nature Journaling, 2 p.m. -- Soldiers' accounts of the Battle of Prairie Grove provide lots of clues about what the landscape, people, and community of Prairie Grove looked like in 1862. Join a park interpreter to start a journal of your own to document your experience at the park. All materials are provided. Meet at Cannon Hill Overlook on the Battlefield Trail.

Thursday, Feb. 13

• Battlefield Tour, 2 p.m. Meet at Hindman Hall Museum.

Friday, Feb. 14

• Black Bears of Arkansas, 11 a.m. -- Join a park interpreter to explore the fascinating lives of black bears and how we can share the natural state with them. Meeting Place: Morrow House.

• Battlefield Tour, 2 p.m. Meet at Hindman Hall Museum.

General News on 02/05/2020

Print Headline: Battlefield State Park Events

