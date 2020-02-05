MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington athletic director Brad Blew (right) retired Friday after serving Farmington Schools 34 years as a teacher, coach and athletic director. Farmington superintendent of schools Bryan Law introduced Blew and the school board presented him a plaque honoring his years of service between the girls and boys basketball games with Farmington hosting rival, Prairie Grove, at Cardinal Arena Friday.

FARMINGTON -- Calling his tenure as a coach and athletic director one of the great honors of his life, Brad Blew retired after 34 years with the Farmington School District Friday.

A brief retirement ceremony was held with the school board presenting Blew a plaque between the varsity girls and boys basketball games featuring Farmington hosting No. 1 rival, Prairie Grove, at Cardinal Arena.

Farmington superintendent of schools Bryan Law introduced Blew, saying, "Thirtyfour years ago we were blessed to have a young man, 22 years old at that time, come into our community and make an impact on our school district."

Prairie Grove girls basketball coach Kevin Froud, whose team had just lost 64-34 to the Lady Cardinals, had his assistants and girls remain on the bench to honor Blew. The two faced off in classic rivalry battles when Blew was head girls basketball coach at Farmington a position he retired from following the 2008-2009 season.

Rousing applause greeted Blew as he came out to the jump circle at center court. He raised a hand acknowledging the cheers then was short and to the point as he spoke.

"This has been one of the great honors of my life. I've enjoyed every step of the way from coaching to athletic director," Blew said, then turning to face Prairie Grove fans seated across the way, he added, "I've always appreciated and respected the rivalry we've had with Prairie Grove."

That brought another round of cheers as people around the arena gave Blew a standing ovation. Blew referred to the intensity the rivalry generates in competition, then expressed appreciation for how the two communities have each other's backs in times of crisis.

Board member Amy Hill presented Blew a plaque which stated, "In Honor of Brad Blew, for 34 years of service as both a Coach and Athletic Director, for the Farmington School District, dated Jan. 31, 2020."

A reception was hosted in the high school cafeteria for Blew where he greeted scores of well-wishers, many who shared a cake made for the occasion, stories, and memories.

Some, like Amber Johnson, wife of Farmington head girls basketball coach Brad Johnson, who succeeded Blew at the helm of the Lady Cardinal program, were moved to tears.

Brad Johnson also felt the emotion.

"It goes without saying that Brad Blew is one of my favorite people. I'll be forever indebted and grateful to that man for the rest of my life, both personally and professionally," Brad Johnson said. "He's a mentor to me. He's a guy that's a legend in the game of basketball. It's always been my honor from the very first day I walked in here to be able to follow him. I've tried for the better part of a decade now to work hard for this community, but don't think that it's been lost on me that he built this."

Blew took a program that was down when he arrived in 1986 and turned Farmington girls basketball into a contender, achieving a 464-162 record with eight appearances in the state semifinals and winning the 2004 State Class 3A girls basketball championship.

"Obviously, we want to do well for our kids, for our community, but I've always wanted to do well for him. I've wanted to make him proud," Brad Johnson said. "I'll always be appreciative for the opportunity to coach here and most importantly of the friendship and the mentorship that he's given me and we're going to have a lifelong friendship and a bond that will always be special to me."

Brad Johnson's comments expressed the perspective of many throughout the Farmington community, who have witnessed Blew's influence in expanding athletic facilities -- highlighted by the opening of Cardinal Arena for basketball and volleyball in 2015 and the completion of Farmington Sports complex with a new football and soccer stadium plus track and field facilities in 2019.

"So, tonight was very special, it's bittersweet cause I hate that he's retiring, moving on," Brad Johnson said. "But, I'm also extremely excited for him and this next chapter and the more time he's going to have for his family, very special night honoring an unbelievably special man, who I don't know that I could ever put into words what he means to me."

