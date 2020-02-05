LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jay Norton, recipient of the annual Bud Cox Award, presented by Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, briefly addresses those at the chamber banquet Friday. Bryan Snyder, left, chamber treasurer, presented the award.

LINCOLN -- Describing him as a good friend, great man, dependable, man of God, true public servant, good for Lincoln and "real honest guy," Bryan Snyder with Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce introduced Jay Norton as the recipient of the 2020 Bud Cox Award.

Norton is a "man who wears a lot of different hats but no matter what he's doing or where he is, he is the same person everywhere," Snyder said. "Over the past nine years, I've had the privilege to witness and experience many of these outstanding characteristics."

The Lincoln Chamber presents the annual Bud Cox award to someone who stands out in the community, someone with great integrity and someone who puts others above themselves, Snyder said.

The award is presented during the Chamber's annual banquet. The 2020 banquet was held Friday at Lincoln High School. Guest speakers were Joe Donaldson, president of Sam's Furniture, and state Rep. Charlene Fite, who gave an update on the Arkansas Legislature.

Another award presented each year is the John M. Harvey Outstanding Youth Award. Lincoln High senior Keagan Thorpe received the 2020 Outstanding Youth Award.

Norton briefly addressed about 100 people at the banquet, joking, "You got me."

He said serving others is something instilled in him by his father.

Monday, Norton said he's been with Lincoln Fire Department for 43 years and has served as the full-time administrator for the past 15 years. He's served in other roles over the years, including assistant fire chief.

He grew up in Morrow and moved to Lincoln after he and his wife married. He and family members own two local businesses in Lincoln, A1 Mini-Storage and the car wash.

"My father is always a good example for me as far as being a public servant where you live," Norton said. "It's a duty, you care for the community you live in and try to make it better. If you care about where you live, that's what you do."

Norton is a Gideon and has served for many years as a deacon at his church, Summers Missionary Baptist Church. He's also active in the antique tractor club.

Lincoln High Principal Courtney Jones presented the youth award to Thorpe. The award honors John Harvey because of his involvement with the youth in the community. Harvey loved to read and always carried a bag of books with him to share.

"When I think about the student that would remind me of Mr. Harvey, I think about a life-long learner, someone of curious nature, an avid reader," Jones said.

Thorpe is a "constant learner and a seeker of knowledge," Jones said in introducing Thorpe.

The senior attended the 2019 Governor's School and represented Lincoln at Boys State last summer. He's completed 13 college credit hours, is enrolled in a three-hour course this year and is taking three Advanced Placement courses.

In addition, Jones said, Thorpe, a member of the high school band, plans to attend college and major in computer engineering.

"He's just an all-around, great student and a person who is a leader at Lincoln High School," Jones said.

General News on 02/05/2020