FARMINGTON -- Farmington School Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, to start the process to hire a new superintendent. The board is expected to go into executive session to narrow the applications to three to five top candidates to bring in for interviews.

The district received 25 applications for the position. Of these, two are from within Farmington School District, four from other districts in Northwest Arkansas, one from the University of Arkansas, seven from out of state and the rest from other school districts in Arkansas. The out of state applications came from Tennessee, Missouri, Oklahoma and Virginia.

The board held a work session Tuesday to work on the search process. The timeline shows that the board will bring in the top candidates for interviews on Feb. 13-14.

Candidates will be interviewed by a committee made up of school and community representatives and then separately by the School Board. Members of the school/community committee have not been finalized yet.

The goal is to be able to make a recommendation on filling the position for the board's Feb. 24 meeting.

Superintendent Bryan Law has submitted his resignation, effective June 30, to become director of Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative in Farmington.

General News on 02/12/2020