FARMINGTON -- LIFE Ministries of Prairie Grove wants to make it possible for all girls to go to their high school prom if they would like to go.

LIFE Ministries is hosting a Prom Fashion Show from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at its Farmington store, 12224 W. Hwy. 62. The show will feature new and gently used prom dresses at very discounted prices, $50 and less.

LIFE Ministries is still accepting gently used and in very good condition prom dresses for the fashion show. Dresses can be dropped off at the Farmington Resale Store, 12224 W. Hwy. 62, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

The show is open to all high school students in the area.

Area teenagers have volunteered to model the dresses and the room will be set up as a fashion show runway so that girls can see what the dress looks like on a person. If someone is interested in one of the prom dresses, they can try it on that night and purchase it that evening.

The show will include a hot chocolate bar and door prizes. Door prizes include hair appointments, gift certificates for dry cleaning, nail appointments, flowers, and other gifts.

Janece Vines is coordinating the Prom Fashion Show with other volunteers from LIFE Ministries.

The show is a fundraiser for the ministry but the main reason for hosting a prom fashion show is to give girls who cannot afford a new dress the opportunity to purchase a dress at a very low cost and be able to go to their high school prom, Vines said.

Community on 02/05/2020