February already? Yes, and it is American heart month, wedding, cherry, hot breakfast, Carolina sweet potato, youth leadership, children's dental health, boost self-esteem, parent leadership, bird feeding, library, embroidery, family fun, return shopping carts to store.

About shopping carts, I recently saw at least four shoppers leave their carts on the parking lot; but one shopper did take one of those four into the store with her. God bless her, that was one less cart that could harm a child if it ran loose.

To share Heart Month, and upcoming dreams of gardening:

Food For Thought.

Cabbage always has a heart;

Green beans string along.

You're such a cute tomato,

Will you peas to me belong?

You've been the apple of my eye,

You know how much I care;

So lettuce get together--

We'd make a perfect pear.

Now, something's sure to turnip

To prove you can't be beet.

So, if you carrot all for me,

Let's let our tulips meet.

Don't squash my hopes and dreams now,

Bee my honey, dear;

Or tears will fill my potato eyes

While sweet corn lends an ear.

I'll cauliflower shop and say

Your dreams are parsley mine.

I'll work and share my celery--

So be my valentine.

For some family fun. He was on a business call when he realized he was late for his gym class. He must have sounded rushed because the woman on the phone said, "Am I keeping you from something?" He replied "I am to leave for Tai chi." "Oh," she said sounding intrigued, "What country is that in?"

Happy birthday greetings to Todd Tittle, Leslie Simmons, Matt Watson, Juanita Cox, Rachel Williams, Katharine Stathakis, Wanda Brakebill, Billy D. Osborn, Vicky Bailey.

Happy years, all!

