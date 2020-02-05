FARMINGTON -- Upbeat aptly described Brad Blew's outlook on Farmington athletics, a job he deeply invested himself in as athletic director since 2006 and before that as head girls basketball coach.

His Own Terms

Blew enjoyed a longevity rare for a coach and administrator involved in athletics to achieve at a single institution.

Even the greatest of basketball players eventually encounter a moment when they hang their sneakers up -- some as high school seniors while others extend their association with athletics becoming coaches or going into administration. Blew experienced each of those decisions sticking with basketball and athletics as long as he wanted to. Along the way he won a state championship as head girls basketball coach at Farmington in 2004 and had a hand as athletic director in what seems an unlimited number of state appearances by Farmington teams in various sports.

Year in and year out the Cardinals contend for conference titles making themselves factors in postseason play. When opponents look at schedules or tournament brackets they must account for Farmington.

Vanzant Signing

Speaking during Makenna Vanzant's official signing ceremony with the senior guard accepting a basketball scholarship and comitting to Central Missouri on Friday Nov. 15 at Cardinal Arena Blew is as happy as he's ever been with the state of Cardinal athletics.

"We're coming off a great football season and we're excited about where we are with basketball. Now a signing today and even when we venture into our spring sports. We got good things coming around the corner there as well so I think we're going to have a great year and this is another chapter in that book," Blew said.

Blew worked the trenches coaching for 23 seasons. His desire directly involving himself to consistently produce quality teams while sharpening individual athletes went a long ways toward establishing Farmington girls basketball and athletics at the school to what it is today.

"She's a special young lady. She's had a fabulous career here. She's played on great teams and she's really been a big part of that. It's no shock that she's advancing her athletic career into college. As great as she is athletically, her character far exceeds that and I think that sets her apart from a lot of high school athletes, but this is not a shock and I'm going to tell you Central Missouri they're very fortunate to get a player and a young lady like Makenna Vanzant."

Soccer Pilot Program

Blew admits he was intrigued by what the actual number of boys and girls coming out for soccer in the spring will be.

While admitting he's a competitor, Blew strives to keep things within a proper perspective. Soccer will begin as a club sport because schools cannot start a new team sport in the midst of a two-year cycle established by the Arkansas Activities Association.

"Yeah, it is a new adventure. We're going to learn a lot. We don't know what to expect and we're really looking forward to seeing what our numbers are going to be like. This year's going to be more about skill development and establishing the program than it's going to be about actual games and wins and losses," Blew said. "It will be a club sport this year. You cannot start team sports in the middle of a cycle so it will be a full varsity sport for men's and women's (teams) a year from now, but it will not be this spring."

Soccer gets underway with brand new state-of-the-art facilities as part of Farmington's $16 million sports complex and Cardinal Stadium. The season-opener for Cardinal soccer is March 12 on the road at Alma with the first home match slated for March 17.

"That was the thing that we kind of wanted," Blew said. "We weren't going to start that program until we got the turf and so now that we got the turf we're fixing to put our head down and go."

