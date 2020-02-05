MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior Logan Landwehr steals the ball against Prairie Grove Friday. The Cardinals defeated their rivals 52-39 at Cardinal Arena to remain in contention as the conference race goes into the last two weeks of regular season play.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Farmington coach Beau Thompson emphasized opportunity to honor retiring athletic director Brad Blew by getting his boys basketball team to give their all.

The Cardinals paid heed playing a solid all-around game and shooting their rivals from Prairie Grove into submission with a 52-39 conference win at Cardinal Arena Friday. Blew received a plaque from the Farmington school board prior to the game while supervising games in his last day on the job, a post he held since 2006. Blew first came to Farmington in 1986 as head girls basketball coach.

"I told the boys it was his night. I told them they can honor him by playing as hard as you play every play, every possession," Thompson said. "You can't ever dictate whether the ball goes in the hole. Sometimes it goes in, sometimes it doesn't but you can control your effort and I thought we did that. I thought we did a good job of rebounding the ball."

Logan Landwehr was feeling it. The 6-2 senior consistently came off screens and showed a lot of confidence while snapping jumpers some while hanging in the air. His athleticism and shooting touch made him hard to guard. He finished with a game-high 20 points.

"The one thing that I think is happening for him is the game's slowing down for him finally. The kid's only started however many games we've played," Thompson said. "He's got 19 starts under his belt and the game's really starting to slow down for him and that's what the good players do. Will Pridmore, the game was real slow for him. Matthew Wilson, the game was real slow for him."

Landwehr put the Cardinals in the driver's seat by rolling off a screen and sticking a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter. The trifecta gave Farmington a 40-27 lead and Prairie Grove never threatened again.

"I think that he's starting to pick and choose his spots and when we need a bucket I think he kind of feels that that," Thompson said. "Great senior campaign, hope he's got six or seven (good games) left in him."

Devonte Donovan found 3-point range to his liking. He hit two treys in the first quarter helping keep the Tigers behind, 10-8, after one period of play. In the second, Landwehr scored 10 points and Donovan added two more 3-pointers beating the buzzer with a trifecta to hand Prairie Grove a 30-16 halftime deficit.

"Donovan had a big first half, big second quarter, kind of stretched our lead, 10-or-12 just at one point," Thompson said, noting the timely threes enabled Farmington (13-7, 6-3) to outscore Prairie Grove (10-10, 4-4) by a 20-8 margin in the second quarter finishing the half with a 10-0 run.

Prior to that Prairie Grove forged a 5-3 mini-run to close within 20-16. Carl Von Bergen beat a half-court trap and drove to the basket. His layup wouldn't go down, but 6-feet-6 senior Jake Webb got a second shot then cleaned up his own miss. Webb added an old fashioned 3-point play when Alex Edmiston made an extra pass with 4:45 left in the second quarter.

The closest Prairie Grove got after that was nine in the third quarter. Webb led the Tigers with 10 points.

Farmington 52, Prairie Grove 39

Prairie Grove^8^8^11^12^--^39

Farmington^10^20^7^15^--^52

Prairie Grove (10-10, 4-4): Jake Webb 5 0-1 10, Noah Ceniceros 4 0-0 8, Sloan Smith 3 0-0 8, Alex Edmiston 2 2-3 7, Cole Vertz 2 0-0 4, John Mayers 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 2-4 39.

Farmington (13-7, 6-3): Logan Landwehr 8 2-2 20, Devonte Donovan 5 1-2 15, Marqwaveon Watson 1 5-6 8, Austin Shelley 3 1-1 7, Carson Simmons 0 1-2 1, Riley Funk 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 11-15 52.

3-point Goals -- Prairie Grove -- 3 (Smith 2, Edmiston), Farmington -- 7 (Donovan 4, Landwehr 2, Watson).

Sports on 02/05/2020