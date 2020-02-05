LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The "Thursday Girls" who volunteer as cashiers on Thursday mornings at the LIFE Ministries Resale Shop in Prairie Grove: Jeanette Pearson (left), Pam Hyler, Edna King, Allyne Bottoms and Jewel Childres. Shirley Mathias is not pictured. The women were recognized at the ministry's volunteer appreciation luncheon for the number of years they've volunteered and their commitment to help at the front counter.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- LIFE Ministries in Prairie Grove served 6,043 people and 1,826 families in 2019 by providing clothing vouchers, food and money for prescriptions and utilities for a estimated dollar value of almost $147,000.

The organization's board of directors thanked 143 volunteers on Jan. 23 with its annual member appreciation luncheon held at Prairie Grove Christian Church.

In all, volunteers logged 20,508 hours to help the ministry at its Prairie Grove and Farmington locations.

"It takes every single person working together to make this happen," said Cindy Dobbs, board chairman.

Dobbs gave a review of the year, which included opening a new resale store in Farmington in July. Farmington's store is located at 12204 W. Highway 62 on the western side of the city.

The new location has given people another place to shop for gently used clothing and other items five days a week. The Farmington shop is open Monday and Wednesday mornings and the Prairie Grove store is open Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Both are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

LIFE Ministries was one of three groups in Arkansas in 2019 to receive a truckload of food valued at $45,000 from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Utah, Dobbs said. NWA Food Bank in Springdale and an organization in Hot Springs received the other truckloads.

"It was a wonderful surprise," Dobbs said.

For 2020, LIFE Ministries has several new plans on tap.

It will sponsor a Prom Fashion Show from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Farmington Resale Shop. The show will give girls an opportunity to see and purchase prom dresses that cost $50 or less. Jewelry and shoes also will be available at the fashion show.

"This will help those who really don't have the money for a prom dress," Dobbs said.

In addition, according to board member Keith Bostian, LIFE Ministries plans to give two $500 college scholarships for Farmington graduates and two $500 college scholarships for Prairie Grove graduates this year. The main criteria for the scholarships will be volunteerism.

LIFE Ministries is a faith-based, non-profit organization that provides assistance to families and individuals living in western and southern Washington County. Supported by many churches in Prairie Grove and some in Farmington, LIFE stands for "Linking Individuals For Essentials."

In Prairie Grove, the ministry operates a resale shop or thrift store from half of its building and uses the other half to meet with clients who are requesting assistance with food, clothing, utility bills and prescription costs. Proceeds from Prairie Grove and Farmington resale stores are used to help those who need assistance and pay expenses.

All those involved in the organization volunteer their time. No one receives any compensation.

