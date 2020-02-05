LINCOLN -- Lincoln City Council will have a Committee of the Whole meeting at 6 p.m. today (Feb. 5) in the district courtroom to continue discussions about a proposed Unified Development Code.

The council placed an ordinance on first reading at its Jan. 21 meeting to repeal the Lincoln Land Use Ordinance and adopt a new Unified Development Code in its place.

Juliet Richey and Courtney McNair, both urban planners with Garver engineering firm in Fayetteville, have been working with city staff and Lincoln Planning Commission on a unified code for about 10 months.

Richey went through the draft code at the council's January meeting and council members wanted to discuss several of the sections before moving forward. The council then decided to send it to the Committee of the Whole.

Terry Bryson, Planning Commission chairman, said a lot of work has gone into the code from city staff, Garver staff, City Attorney Steve Zega and the planning commission. He said he wants council members to have a chance to look over the draft and understand it.

"We need time to digest it," Bryson said last week, adding, "In no way, shape or form is this ready to be voted on yet. There's still a lot of gray areas to be discussed."

Richey last week said the Unified Development Code takes all the "pieces" that exist in city code and ordinances related to development and pulls them together in one place.

In addition, Richey said Lincoln had older code structures that needed to be updated and modernized.

The whole idea is to make the code more user friendly, she said.

"I think it provides a lot of clarity where the current codes do not," Richey said. "It's good for developers and the city."

She said she believes Lincoln's new code will serve Lincoln well and is written to reflect the city's vision on how it wants to develop.

"It's written to reflect their needs and the type of development they want," Richey said.

The draft document is 275 typed pages long, front and back. Articles in the document include administration and enforcement, zoning regulations, landscaping and fencing, subdivision and development regulations, and flood damage prevention.

Each article has sections that deal with different subjects that apply to that area.

Under zoning regulations, for example, there are sections for agricultural, residential, commercial mixed use, industrial, home occupational, conditional use, signs, cell towers and rezoning requests.

Bryson said the new unified code would affect about 33 municipal codes.

In other action Jan. 21, the council approved an ordinance to repeal and replace one section in the Lincoln Land Use Ordinance that deals with zoning and conditional use permits. These changes also are incorporated into the proposed Unified Development Code.

The change allows the following to initiate a request to amend the zoning code: a member of the City Council, a member of the Planning Commission or the owner of a property or an appointed agent.

The City Council can request to amend the code if an emergency exists which threatens the health, safety, welfare and morals of the citizens of the city. Changes initiated by the Planning Commission would be considered comprehensive changes.

A property owner requesting a rezoning has to submit an application to City Hall with a fee, give information about the property and publish a notice of the hearing on the rezoning request.

Any changes would have to be approved by the City Council.

In other business, the council:

• Approved an ordinance to rezone 510 W. Bean St., owned by Robert Daughterty Trust, from R-1, residential, to B-2, business. Daughtery indicated he wants to place storage units on the property. The lot next door already is zoned B-2.

• Approved an appropriation ordinance to purchase a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe for the police department for $34,610 from Superior Automotive Group.

• Accepted a proposal to contract with iRight Technology Services of Rogers for information and technology services for $23,047 for the year 2020.

General News on 02/05/2020