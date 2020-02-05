Flag: Calvert

Jared Max Calvert

Jared Max Calvert, 73, of Rogers, Ark., passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Dec. 1, 1946, in Guymon, Okla., the son of J.W. and Velma (Mulanix) Calvert. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a truck driver for Walmart.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Janet Sue Hutchens.

He is survived by three brothers, Ben Evans Calvert of Siloam Springs, Ark., Thomas Dean Calvert of Rogers, Ark., and Timothy Glenn Calvert and his wife Vandie of Prairie Grove, Ark.; one sister, Janice Rice and her husband Marvin of Prairie Grove; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove is in charge of arrangements.

