Richard Eugene Center

Richard Eugene Center, 75, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Jan. 29, 1944, in Fayetteville, the son of Austin Raymond and Velma Sue (Nevill) Center. He was a retired brick layer, loved his cattle, coon hunting and listening to Bluegrass. He loved his family greatly.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Willis Austin Center; two brothers, Billy Raymond and Tommy Dale.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Mary Ann Center; one daughter, Shelley Byrum and her husband Steve of West Fork, Ark.; one son, Richard Wayne Center of Greenland, Ark.; five grandchildren, Delinda LaRue and her spouse Dave Ulery of Dover, Ark., Colt LaRue and his spouse Casey Collins of Greenland, Lacey Derryberry of Springdale, Ark., Autum Derryberry and Devin Wayne Center both of Fayetteville; two great-grandchildren, Aayla Blaire Overton of Springdale and Cash Maxwell of Greenland; one brother, Jimmy Center of Winslow, Ark; one sister, Dianna DeVore and her husband Jim also of Winslow; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Winslow.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Dennis D. Hale

Dennis D. Hale, 63, of Bentonville, Ark., died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 2, 1956, to Thomas and Janice Hale in Little Rock, Ark. He served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a truck driver. He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Bella Vista, Ark. He enjoyed classic cars, fishing, and loved spending time with his many grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Allen Hale.

He is survived by his mother, Jan Hale of Mena, Ark.; his sons, Shelby Hale (Emily) of Prairie Grove, Preston Hale of Ft. Smith, and Jeff Shultz of Tennessee; his brothers, Joe Hale (Debbie) of Centerton, Ark., Kenneth Hale of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Spanky Hale (DeLynn) of Bentonville; his sister, Marsye Wray (Mark) of Mena; and a host of cousins, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

Visitation was held Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, with the funeral service following at Heritage Baptist Church in Bella Vista and then a graveside service at Bentonville City Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Epting Funeral Home of Bentonville was in charge of arrangements.

Lindsay Renee Deweese Williams

Lindsay Renee Deweese Williams, 42, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

She was born March 5, 1977, in Texarkana, Texas, the daughter of Tommy and Cathy Cheyne Deweese. She was a homemaker and loved life with her family, especially her precious daughters and fought health issues with all of her strength to stay with us. Kendall was the love of her life and her greatest joy in life was being involved in her three daughters' activities, everything from competitive soccer to cheer squads and Special Olympics events. She was always there cheering them on. A huge part of her will continue to live on within each of us. She was so loved and gone too soon.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Lucille Deweese and her maternal grandparents, Bob and Jennie Cheyne.

She is survived by her husband, Kendall Williams; three daughters Ginny Williams, Sydney Williams and Kinley Williams all of Fayetteville; her parents, Tommy and Cathy Deweese of Fayetteville; a brother, Hunter Deweese and his wife Leanne of Fayetteville; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Morgan and Shirley Williams of Farmington; two nephews, Holden Deweese and John Grady Deweese; two sisters-in-law, Suzette Vest and Jennifer Peoples, both of Farmington; other numerous extended family.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Feb. 4, at First Baptist Church in Fayetteville with burial following in Fairview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Arkansas Children's Foundation, (for Arkansas Children's Northwest), 4093 West Sunset Ave., Suite 102, Springdale, AR 72762.

An online guest book is available at www.mooresfuneralchapel.com.

Moore's Funeral Home Chapel of Fayetteville was in charge of arrangements.

