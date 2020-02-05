LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Mark Marquess, left, and Geoffrey Bates talk about a street that would be built to access a proposed subdivision behind Folsom Elementary with Travis Warren, school board president, Superintendent Bryan Law and Doug Walker, board member.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington School Board gave the OK last week to give about one-half acre of school property north of Folsom Elementary for a new street, in exchange for the developer making the street wider and providing a driveway that could be used as a drop-off for students.

Mark Marquess with Riverwood Homes and project engineer Geoffrey Bates with Bates and Associates first approached the School Board in November with the request for land. They returned to the board's Jan. 27 meeting to show their plans.

The preliminary plat presented to the School Board showed a new street that would go from Grace Lane across the northern length of the school property to connect to a subdivision that the developer is proposing to build east of Folsom. This new street also would tie into Angus Lane.

The plan showed the new street would be 27 feet wide with a short drive that would connect to a small parking lot located next to the school's playground area.

Superintendent Bryan Law said a new street could benefit Folsom and allow the school to dismiss kindergarten and first grade students on that side of the school.

However, Law had concerns with the width of the street, 27 feet, as compared to the width of Grace Lane, 37 feet. He said he wasn't sure the street would be functional as a drop-off area for parents.

"Our concern is whether the street could be widened?" Law told Bates and Marquess.

Bates wondered if the school would be willing to help with the costs to widen the street. Law told him the school did not have money for that.

Board President Travis Warren asked if Marquess would widen it from 27 feet to 30 feet.

Law agreed, saying his recommendation would be to widen the street to 30 feet and then for the developer to build a loop so cars could get off the street to drop off and pick up students.

Marquess said he would be willing to do that. The board approved a motion to give the land under those conditions and grant a right-of-way easement to the city.

Marquess is proposing a development called The Grove at Engles Mill, which would be built in several phases. His request to have the land rezoned for phases one and two has not been approved yet by the Farmington Planning Commission or Farmington City Council.

A request to rezone the land from R-1 to a Planned Unit Development zone was scheduled for the Planning Commission's January meeting but was then pulled from the agenda because the developer had not advertised about the request as required by city ordinance.

Bates told the School Board the city is requiring a second access into Phase 1 of the proposed subdivision and the new street would provide this second access. Phase 1, as proposed, would have 77 lots and be located east of the school and back up to Countryside Drive and Briar Hill Street.

Phase 2 would be located north of Twin Falls. The preliminary plat shows it would have 50 lots. The developer proposes to extend Grace Lane to provide access to both phases.

In other business, two representatives with McPherson Jacobson executive recruiting and development firm based in Omaha, Neb., gave a presentation on services they could provide to help Farmington with its search for a new school superintendent.

Law has submitted his resignation, effective June 30, to accept a position as director of Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative in Farmington.

The firm's fee would be $12,250 for a program that includes four phases.

After the presentation, Warren told them the board was not ready to make a decision on how it was going to proceed with the search for a superintendent.

Following an executive session, the board accepted resignations from Karen Morrison and Julie Stewart in the central office, cooks April Pizzino and Melissa Guinn, elementary teacher Mary Jane Silva and Superintendent Bryan Law.

It approved hiring Kelsey Bentley for nutrition and Corinne Burris as a teaching assistant. Also, high school Principal Jon Purifoy was named interim athletic director, effective Feb. 1.

In addition, the board granted an easement to Black Hills Energy to relocate its utilities because of the project to widen Highway 170.

