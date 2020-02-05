FARMINGTON -- Three Farmington residents have been arrested in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor for an environment in which the child lived in a residence without running water, slept on a pallet of blankets in a closet and had access to drug paraphernalia, according to preliminary arrest reports from Farmington Police Department.

Police arrested Amy Darnell, 40, and Alyssa Rogers, 41, on Jan. 27 in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor first degree, theft of property, forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Bobby Rice, 56, on Jan. 27 in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor second degree, theft of property, forgery, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (Schedule VI) and furnishing prohibited articles. Rice also is on probation from Washington County Sheriff's Office for a number of convictions, according to the report about his arrest.

According to the police reports, the investigation started with a call about a stolen vehicle. The complainant told police he thought Rogers, his ex-girlfriend, was responsible for the stolen vehicle, along with her friend Darnell. The complainant said his name was the only one on the title.

According to the report, it was discovered that Rogers had added her name to the title by forging the document and that she and Darnell had been at the Department of Motor Vehicle office registering the vehicle.

Police then received information both women were residing at Rice's residence in Farmington, according to the report. Farmington police were familiar with Rice from arrests and knew he was on probation with a search waiver on file. Rice's probation officer was contacted and offered to assist in the search for the stolen vehicle.

Rogers answered the door at Rice's residence on Rainsong and she was placed under arrest for the stolen vehicle and forgery charges, according to the report. Darnell was in the residence and also was placed under arrest. Police located the stolen vehicle in the garage.

Police said a four-year-old boy was in the residence along with the adults.

Police searched for illegal substances based on a request from Rice's probation officer and found an unlocked box with used syringes and a spoon with a burnt residue that was easily accessible to the minor, the report said.

Along with the unlocked box, the report said that a container in Rogers' purse tested positive for methamphetamine residue. Police also found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in Rice's bedroom, along with several other items of drug paraphernalia and items with methamphetamine residue. Rice admitted to having marijuana in his pocket and police found a small plastic bag with marijuana.

The report said the residence did not have any beds in one of the bedrooms but had a pallet of blankets on the floor and a smaller pallet of blankets in the closet. According to the report, the boy was asked if he slept in the closet and he told police he would be scared when he had to go inside the closet.

Police found large plastic trash bins full of water in the bathrooms. The report said that Rice told police his water had been shut off due to lack of payment.

The three adults were taken to Washington County Detention Center for processing. Jail staff found a marijuana pipe with marijuana in it on Rice and he was also charged in connection with furnishing prohibited articles.

The 4-year-old boy was taken from the home and placed with the Department of Human Services, according to Farmington Detective Justin Collins.

