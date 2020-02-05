MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington Athletic Director Brad Blew submitted his resignation during a Nov. 18 school board meeting. The resignation originally scheduled to take effect Feb. 28, was bumped up. Blew's last day on the job was Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

FARMINGTON -- Highlights of Brad Blew's career as Farmington athletic director and prior to that can't all be listed. Several are included here, reciting a list going backwards in time to the beginning when he was hired as a 22-year-old head girls basketball coach in 1986.

March 17, 2020 -- First home game for Farmington soccer as the school begins a club team, then next school year (2020-2021) will compete as a sanctioned Arkansas Activities Association sports program. The season-opener for Cardinal soccer is March 12 on the road at Alma.

Tanner Feil is head coach for both the boys and girls soccer teams starting up at Farmington High School this spring. He's excited to get the program going.

"I'm very thankful to be doing what I do and a lot of that credit goes to Brad Blew for helping get this program rolling," Feil said. "Farmington has wanted soccer for a long time. With the new stadium and facilities, we are able to make that possible. Brad Blew made sure we would be set up for the extensive future. The kids can't wait to get out there for the start of games."

Jan. 31, 2020 -- After the Lady Cardinals defeat Prairie Grove, 64-34, and before the boys take the court, Farmington honors Brad Blew with a surprise ceremony while he supervises rivalry basketball games on his last day as athletic director. The school board presents him with a plaque recognizing decades of dedicated service. A reception is held for Blew in the high school cafeteria. He greets scores of well-wishers. Farmington wins the boys basketball game, 52-39.

High school principal Jon Purifoy is named interim athletic director. Purifoy has already been active at the post having successfully submitted a bid to host the 2020 State 4A basketball tournament at Cardinal Arena scheduled for March 4-7.

Nov. 18, 2019 -- Farmington school board accepts Brad Blew's resignation as athletic director effective Feb. 28, 2020. The end date was later moved up to Jan. 31, 2020.

Oct. 17, 2019 -- Farmington defeats Harrison on the road at Goblin Arena three games to none (25-19, 25-22, 25-23) to complete an undefeated season (10-0) in league play and win the school's first-ever volleyball conference championship. The Lady Cardinals coached by Mike Howard, upon Blew's recommendation as head coach to succeed Marshall Ward, finished first in the 4A-1, placed third at district and advanced to the State 4A quarterfinals with an overall record of 21-5-1.

Oct. 4, 2019 -- Cardinal head football coach Mike Adams achieves his 100th career victory at Farmington with a 31-25 road win at Alma coached by one of his former players at Charleston, Doug Loughridge.

Oct. 1-3, 2019 -- Farmington hosts a district tennis meet for the first time ever in conjunction with the City of Farmington, which expanded Creekside Park adding tennis courts in the summer of 2019. Some early rounds of the meet are played at the city's facilities. Tennis coach Denver Holt manages the event along with athletic director Brad Blew.

Sept. 20, 2019 -- Farmington head football coach Mike Adams secures his 200th career victory in Arkansas high school football with a 24-7 defeat of Pea Ridge to complete the nonconference season. Adams coached at Charleston from 1983-1991 (63-33); Fayetteville from 1996-2002 (42-35) and Farmington from 2003 until present. By season's end he has a 101-78-2 record at Farmington and is 203-146-2 overall.

Sept. 6, 2019 -- Farmington wins inaugural game over rival, Prairie Grove, by a score of 27-7 to christen its state-of-the-art $16 million sports complex highlighted by Cardinal Stadium. Foster Layman scores the first touchdown in the stadium on a 1-yard run for the Tigers, but Farmington roars back with 27 unanswered points. Drew Sturgeon scores Farmington's first touchdown on its new home turf with a 5-yard pass reception from quarterback Marqwaveon Watson. East instructor and assistant football coach Clint Scrivner takes aerial photos of Cardinal Stadium both in daylight and lit up in the darkness using a drone. The photos are displayed in the football coaches' office.

Aug. 15, 2019 -- Farmington's state-of-the-art $16 million sports complex highlighted by Cardinal Stadium opens to the public with coaches giving tours prior to the Red and White football scrimmage game featuring the junior high and senior high teams. The complex includes the football/soccer stadium with turf, and a field house with 60-yard indoor turf field with separate track and field facilities adjacent to the new high school along State Highway 170 in the southwest corner of Farmington.

June 24, 2019 -- Athletic director Brad Blew guides the school board and guests on a tour of the "still a work in progress" state-of-the-art $16 million Farmington sports complex and Cardinal Stadium.

May 13, 2019 -- Farmington's softball team coached by Randy Osnes finishes as State Runner-up for the second consecutive season following a 7-4 loss to Pottsville in the 4A State finals at Bogle Park on the campus of the University of Arkansas. The Lady Cardinals win conference (10-0), district and regional championships along the way, finishing 25-3 overall.

May 2019 -- Brad Blew and his wife, Lori, celebrate their 30th anniversary.

April 30, 2019 -- Farmington's new track and field pays dividends as the girls 4x400 meter relay team of Lynley Bowen, Amelia Fuqua, Alexis Roach and Ashley Akridge win the State 4A championship at Batesville's Pioneer Stadium with a time of 4:13.20. Roach finishes second in the triple jump going 36-0 and fourth in the long jump (16-7.5) while Bowen places third in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:00.85.

For the boys, junior Trace South finishes as State 4A Runner-up jumping 14-08.00 in the pole vault and Zack Akridge places fourth in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:05.39.

Feb. 1, 2019 -- Farmington junior Trace South wins an individual state championship by clearing 14-06.00 at the State 4A indoor track and field meet at Fayetteville. South's emergence as a pole vaulter over the past six seasons illustrated the need for the school to get pole vault equipment for training and competition. South had been driving to Hot Springs to train on weekends before Farmington athletic director Brad Blew acquired the necessary components as part of the new $16 million Farmington Sports Complex.

Jan. 22, 2019 -- Brad Johnson, who succeeded Brad Blew as head coach of the Farmington girls basketball program, wins his 200th game with the Lady Cardinals as Farmington routs Huntsville, 55-27, at Cardinal Arena.

Nov. 2, 2018 -- Farmington football played its final varsity game at Allen Holland Field named for Allen Holland, who coached the Cardinals from 1969-1991 to a 189-37 record, winning back-to-back state championships in 1972 and 1973, with four state semifinal appearances and 13 consecutive district titles. In 1973, Farmington executed its only perfect season in history and from 1972-1974, teams rattled off 34 consecutive wins, which still ranks 12th on the longest consecutive win steak in Arkansas football history. Holland was inducted into the Arkansas High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 2009.

The school district celebrated the end of the 68-year era, 1950-2018, by inviting all alumni who participated in some way on Allen Holland Field, whether they were football players, cheerleaders, dancers or band members, to come to the game. Prior to the game, Farmington football, cheer and dance alumni were treated to a chili supper at the old high school, which is now Farmington Junior High School. Band alumni were invited to a special pre-game band meal with band Director Jim Spillars.

Alumni were recognized during half-time festivities, starting with any who played, danced, cheered or marched on the field from the beginning to the present. Alumni, grouped by the decades, walked to the middle of the field to be honored. By the end of the program, alumni stood next to each other stretching from one end of the football field to the other end.

Harrison defeated Farmington in a 5A West Conference game, 35-6. Farmington senior tailback Reid Turner ran 85 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter scoring the last touchdown on the field.

July 13, 2018 -- Brad Blew inducted into Arkansas Coaches Association Hall of Fame at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Several of Blew's girls basketball players at Farmington went on to play women's college basketball, including Jessica Carter-McCullough, who played Division I at Mississippi State. She held the individual scoring record for most points in a game at Farmington with 47 until Matthew Wilson broke that in 2017.

May 19, 2018 -- Farmington's softball team coached by Randy Osnes finishes as State Runner-up sustaining a 3-2 loss to Greenbrier in the 5A State finals at the Benton Athletic Complex. A scheduling conflict moved the finals from Fayetteville to Benton in central Arkansas. The Lady Cardinals achieve a 26-5 overall record with an 11-1 mark in the 5A West.

Jan. 26, 2018 -- Arkansas Activities Association Director Derek Walter announces retired Farmington girls basketball coach Brad Blew, who continues to serve as athletic director, has been voted into the Arkansas Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Blew's daughter, Taylor Blew-Abrecht, who played for her daddy, graduating the year he left the coaching ranks, pours out tears of joy.

Oct. 16, 2017 -- Farmington sophomore and returning starter at point-guard Makenna Vanzant was hospitalized for 16 days at Arkansas Children's Hospital at Little Rock. She is eventually diagnosed with Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a condition that affects the blood and blood vessels and can cause destruction of blood platelets, anemia and kidney failure. At one point doctors didn't know if she would survive and an emergency prayer vigil was held at Cardinal Arena on her behalf. Miraculously her numbers began to improve and she returned to play in the season-opener at Prairie Grove with Farmington winning, 50-22, on Nov. 27, 2017.

"You know, with Makenna's deal it's our nature to try and make sense of things. Sometimes things just don't make sense," Blew said. "I can remember that I had talked to Brad (Johnson) and we didn't know when she was going to be coming home. There was no timetable. Two days later she's walking through the arena doors and it almost appears that as ironically as it came, it left in the same matter -- and it was a God thing. You can't explain it any other way than that."

April 1, 2017 -- Farmington head softball coach Randy Osnes records his 500th career victory with a 5-4 win over Conway during a tournament hosted by the Lady Wampus Cats.

Jan. 29, 2015 -- Farmington freshman Ella Wilson collapses on the bench and goes into cardiac arrest after checking out of a junior high girls basketball game in progress at Shiloh Christian in Springdale. Farmington head junior high coach Jessica McCullough immediately summons help. Shiloh Christian students pray. Dr. Pete Ball, father of Wilson's teammate, Eliza Ball (Class of 2019) and Shiloh Christian personnel including their school nurse respond to the emergency. Ball uses a defibrillator to successfully revive Wilson, who was transported to nearby Northwest Medical Center in Springdale then by helicopter to Arkansas Children's Hospital at Little Rock. Wilson eventually gets medical clearance to resume her athletic career playing volleyball and basketball at Farmington. She graduated in 2018.

Jan. 23, 2015 -- First girls basketball victory at Cardinal Arena as Farmington girls defeat Little Rock Christian, 62-52, in 5A West Conference play. Tahlon Hopkins scored 25 points to lead the Lady Cardinals.

Jan. 16, 2015 -- Cardinal Arena opens to the public and Farmington boys defeat Greenbrier, 62-54, in 5A West Conference play; first basket -- 3-pointer by Matt Wilson 7:05 first quarter; first 2-point field goal -- Mac Spears (putback); first assist -- Jeremy Mueller. Farmington girls lose their first game in the new facility to Greenbrier, 50-47, during 5A West Conference play. Over-sized photos of the tip-off from both the boys and girls games are hung in the arena.

Dec. 12, 2014 -- Zero hour arrived at Farmington's Myrl Massie Gynasium with the final score, 66-53, in favor of the hometown Cardinals coached by Beau Thompson against rival, Prairie Grove, in boys action. Jeremy Mueller tops Farmington with 26 points. In the girls game, the Lady Cardinals coached by Brad Johnson also defeat their rivals, 53-42, to conclude the last high school varsity basketball competition played in the facility. Tori Hamley and Tahlon Hopkins share scoring honors for the Lady Cardinals with 11 points apiece.

Feb. 14, 2014 -- Prairie Grove senior McKay Gregson swishes a buzzer-beating 3-point shot from NBA range during Farmington's 64-58 win in the rivalry at the old Prairie Grove gym on Valentine's Day. Subbed in with 6.7 seconds to go, Gregson missed his initial attempt from the right wing then took two steps backward. Farmington junior Jeremy Mueller rebounded the miss and threw the ball back to Gregson, whose basketball career was challenged by the 22-Q-11 Deletion Syndrome, a deficiency in the 22nd chromosome that can present a wide variety of health issues and complicate learning and social interaction for those affected. His second 3-point try was nothing but net.

March 4, 2013 -- Farmington's baseball team coached by Jay Harper wins its first home game at the high school's brand new baseball field by defeating Elkins, 10-0. The field features a radar gun with pitching speeds displayed on the scoreboard.

Spring, 2012 -- Farmington constructs new baseball diamond and facilities. The high school team plays home games at the city's Ballfields on Southwinds Road during the 2012 season.

May 20, 2011 -- Farmington's softball team wins its third state championship during the career of coach Randy Osnes over Ashdown.

Feb. 17, 2009 -- Brad Blew coaches in his final game as head coach of the Farmington girls basketball losing a district tournament game to Berryville, 38-31. His daughter, Taylor Blew, a senior on the team graduates that spring. Brad Blew retires from coaching after the season having compiled an overall record of 464-162, while retaining his duties as athletic director.

2006 -- Brad Blew, Farmington head girls basketball coach, hired as Farmington athletic director begins implementing a vision to make the position, Farmington High School, and Cardinal athletics high profile across northwest Arkansas and throughout the state.

March, 2004 -- Head coach Brad Blew leads Farmington girls basketball team to State 3A championship. His son, Bo Blew, serves as waterboy.

1986 -- Brad Blew, a 22-year-old college graduate, hired as head coach of Farmington girls basketball, a post he will hold for 23 seasons.

Sports on 02/05/2020