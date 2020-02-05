Farmington Cardinals Logo

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington athletic director Brad Blew (left) congratulates skydiver Mitch Church on a successful jump into Cardinal Stadium. Church was one of two skydivers landing on the turf and bringing the game ball plus a U.S. Flag to kick off varsity competition in Farmington's new $16 million sports complex. The Cardinals defeated rival, Prairie Grove by a score of 27-7 in the stadium's debut Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Farmington athletic director Brad Blew (left) congratulates skydiver Mitch Church on a successful jump into Cardinal Stadium. Church was one of two skydivers landing on the turf and bringing the game ball plus a U.S. Flag to kick off varsity competition in Farmington's new $16 million sports complex. The Cardinals defeated rival, Prairie Grove by a score of 27-7 in the stadium's debut Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Farmington athletic director Brad Blew (left) congratulates skydiver Mitch Church on a successful jump into Cardinal Stadium. Church was one of two skydivers landing on the turf and bringing the game ball plus a U.S. Flag to kick off varsity competition in Farmington's new $16 million sports complex. The Cardinals defeated rival, Prairie Grove by a score of 27-7 in the stadium's debut Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Recently retired Farmington athletic director Brad Blew (far right) led a tour with (from left): Farmington school board members, Jeff Oxford and Amy Hill, along with Tyson Reimer, of Kinco Constructors, which handled construction management for the $16 million Farmington Sports Complex, to view the concession stand on Monday, June 24, 2019. Blew supervised much of the project.

Recently retired Farmington athletic director Brad Blew (far right) led a tour with (from left): Farmington school board members, Jeff Oxford and Amy Hill, along with Tyson Reimer, of Kinco Constructors, which handled construction management for the $16 million Farmington Sports Complex, to view the concession stand on Monday, June 24, 2019. Blew supervised much of the project.

Recently retired Farmington athletic director Brad Blew (far right) led a tour with (from left): Farmington school board members, Jeff Oxford and Amy Hill, along with Tyson Reimer, of Kinco Constructors, which handled construction management for the $16 million Farmington Sports Complex, to view the concession stand on Monday, June 24, 2019. Blew supervised much of the project.

Recently-retired Farmington athletic director Brad Blew was part of a decision that led to track and field facilities being constructed separate from the football stadium at the $16 million Farmington Sports Complex. Building the track outside of Cardinal Stadium was done purposefully, allowing football fans a sense of inclusion as games play out. An additional effect provides track and field athletes with an enhanced sense of appreciating outdoor competition.

Recently-retired Farmington athletic director Brad Blew was part of a decision that led to track and field facilities being constructed separate from the football stadium at the $16 million Farmington Sports Complex. Building the track outside of Cardinal Stadium was done purposefully, allowing football fans a sense of inclusion as games play out. An additional effect provides track and field athletes with an enhanced sense of appreciating outdoor competition.

Recently-retired Farmington athletic director Brad Blew was part of a decision that led to track and field facilities being constructed separate from the football stadium at the $16 million Farmington Sports Complex. Building the track outside of Cardinal Stadium was done purposefully, allowing football fans a sense of inclusion as games play out. An additional effect provides track and field athletes with an enhanced sense of appreciating outdoor competition.

Farmington dance team members and cheerleaders form a spirit line to welcome Homecoming royalty while a new state-of-the-art high tech scoreboard displays names and classes of participants. The Cardinal football team defeated Huntsville, 50-6, in the Homecoming game Sept. 27, 2019. Brad Blew, who served as Farmington athletic director from 2006-Jan. 31, 2020, worked extensively to secure local donations to fund the scoreboard as well as other portions of the $16 million project.

Farmington dance team members and cheerleaders form a spirit line to welcome Homecoming royalty while a new state-of-the-art high tech scoreboard displays names and classes of participants. The Cardinal football team defeated Huntsville, 50-6, in the Homecoming game Sept. 27, 2019. Brad Blew, who served as Farmington athletic director from 2006-Jan. 31, 2020, worked extensively to secure local donations to fund the scoreboard as well as other portions of the $16 million project.

Farmington dance team members and cheerleaders form a spirit line to welcome Homecoming royalty while a new state-of-the-art high tech scoreboard displays names and classes of participants. The Cardinal football team defeated Huntsville, 50-6, in the Homecoming game Sept. 27, 2019. Brad Blew, who served as Farmington athletic director from 2006-Jan. 31, 2020, worked extensively to secure local donations to fund the scoreboard as well as other portions of the $16 million project.

Long-time Farmington athletic director, Brad Blew (second from right), leads a group of contractors and architects involved in the construction of the $16 million state-of-the-art Farmington Sports Complex during the debut of Cardinal Stadium with the Cardinals defeating Prairie Grove, 27-7, in non conference football action Sept. 6, 2019. Blew's last day on the job was Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Long-time Farmington athletic director, Brad Blew (second from right), leads a group of contractors and architects involved in the construction of the $16 million state-of-the-art Farmington Sports Complex during the debut of Cardinal Stadium with the Cardinals defeating Prairie Grove, 27-7, in non conference football action Sept. 6, 2019. Blew's last day on the job was Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Long-time Farmington athletic director, Brad Blew (second from right), leads a group of contractors and architects involved in the construction of the $16 million state-of-the-art Farmington Sports Complex during the debut of Cardinal Stadium with the Cardinals defeating Prairie Grove, 27-7, in non conference football action Sept. 6, 2019. Blew's last day on the job was Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Recently-retired Farmington athletic director, and former girls basketball head coach Brad Blew (top left), leads a tour of Farmington's new state-of-the-art $16 million sports complex and Cardinal Stadium following a June 24, 2019 school board meeting. Blew worked 34 years for the district as a coach, teacher, and administrator. His last day on the job was Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Recently-retired Farmington athletic director, and former girls basketball head coach Brad Blew (top left), leads a tour of Farmington's new state-of-the-art $16 million sports complex and Cardinal Stadium following a June 24, 2019 school board meeting. Blew worked 34 years for the district as a coach, teacher, and administrator. His last day on the job was Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Recently-retired Farmington athletic director, and former girls basketball head coach Brad Blew (top left), leads a tour of Farmington's new state-of-the-art $16 million sports complex and Cardinal Stadium following a June 24, 2019 school board meeting. Blew worked 34 years for the district as a coach, teacher, and administrator. His last day on the job was Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Former Farmington athletic director, and girls basketball head coach Brad Blew (left), poses with business sponsors during the grand opening of the new state-of-the-art $16 million Farmington Sports Complex and Cardinal Stadium on Aug. 15, 2019. Blew successfully helped fund the project by soliciting donations from area businesses. He was employed 34 years for the district as a coach, teacher, and administrator, before his retirement as athletic director Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Former Farmington athletic director, and girls basketball head coach Brad Blew (left), poses with business sponsors during the grand opening of the new state-of-the-art $16 million Farmington Sports Complex and Cardinal Stadium on Aug. 15, 2019. Blew successfully helped fund the project by soliciting donations from area businesses. He was employed 34 years for the district as a coach, teacher, and administrator, before his retirement as athletic director Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Former Farmington athletic director, and girls basketball head coach Brad Blew (left), poses with business sponsors during the grand opening of the new state-of-the-art $16 million Farmington Sports Complex and Cardinal Stadium on Aug. 15, 2019. Blew successfully helped fund the project by soliciting donations from area businesses. He was employed 34 years for the district as a coach, teacher, and administrator, before his retirement as athletic director Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Long time Farmington athletic director Brad Blew, who served in the capacity from 2006 through Jan. 31, 2020, leaves a legacy of envisioning, planning, funding and developing top-notch sports facilities.

Long time Farmington athletic director Brad Blew, who served in the capacity from 2006 through Jan. 31, 2020, leaves a legacy of envisioning, planning, funding and developing top-notch sports facilities.

Long time Farmington athletic director Brad Blew, who served in the capacity from 2006 through Jan. 31, 2020, leaves a legacy of envisioning, planning, funding and developing top-notch sports facilities.

Farmington completed football and soccer plus track and field facilities as part of the school's state-of-the art football and soccer stadium at the $16 million Farmington Sports Complex. The track was built outside of Cardinal Stadium purposefully, allowing football fans to be closer to the game. Recently-retired athletic director Brad Blew played a major role in the development.

Farmington completed football and soccer plus track and field facilities as part of the school's state-of-the art football and soccer stadium at the $16 million Farmington Sports Complex. The track was built outside of Cardinal Stadium purposefully, allowing football fans to be closer to the game. Recently-retired athletic director Brad Blew played a major role in the development.

Farmington completed football and soccer plus track and field facilities as part of the school's state-of-the art football and soccer stadium at the $16 million Farmington Sports Complex. The track was built outside of Cardinal Stadium purposefully, allowing football fans to be closer to the game. Recently-retired athletic director Brad Blew played a major role in the development.

Brad Blew, who served as Farmington athletic director from 2006 through Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, inspects the press box still under construction while leading a tour for the school board. Cardinal Stadium was part of a state-of-the-art $16 million project at Farmington Sports Complex Blew supervised and helped complete through fundraising efforts.

Brad Blew, who served as Farmington athletic director from 2006 through Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, inspects the press box still under construction while leading a tour for the school board. Cardinal Stadium was part of a state-of-the-art $16 million project at Farmington Sports Complex Blew supervised and helped complete through fundraising efforts.

Brad Blew, who served as Farmington athletic director from 2006 through Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, inspects the press box still under construction while leading a tour for the school board. Cardinal Stadium was part of a state-of-the-art $16 million project at Farmington Sports Complex Blew supervised and helped complete through fundraising efforts.

