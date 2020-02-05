FARMINGTON

Women's Bible Study

Farmington First Church of the Nazarene, 9 South Cherry St., will host a 10-week nondenominational community women's Bible study on the Book of Esther at 10 a.m. Tuesdays.

Farmington Cemetery

The annual meeting for Farmington Cemetery Association will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15 at Farmington City Hall on 354 W. Main St.

Blood Drive

American Red Cross will host a blood drive 12:30- 5:30 p.m., Feb. 11 at Folsom Elementary in Farmington, 1327 N. Highway 170. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Walk With Ease

Prairie Grove Senior Activity and Wellness Center will sponsor a six-week Walk with Ease program starting Feb. 3. The program will be held 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the center, 475 Ed Staggs Drive. Students with the Department of Physical Therapy at UAMS Northwest Regional Campus will lead the program.

Crafters Invited

Prairie Grove Senior Activity and Wellness Center is inviting senior adults to bring their crafting projects to the center to work on together in a group. This will be 2-4 p.m. on Mondays at the center. Coffee and tea provided.

Chamber Banquet

Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce will have its annual banquet 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24 at the high school commons area. This year's speaker will be Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder.

General News on 02/05/2020