PRAIRIE GROVE -- In a special meeting Thursday, Prairie Grove School Board accepted the resignation of high school Principal Ron Bond, effective June 30, and then turned around and voted to hire him as a junior high social studies teacher for the 2020-21 school year.

The board met in executive session for about 45 minutes and then came out to vote on the two motions in public session.

Bond is in his 19th year with Prairie Grove School District and his 18th year as high school principal.

Superintendent Reba Holmes on Friday said Bond had discussed the idea of moving into a teaching role with her.

"He's excited about it," Holmes said.

His letter of resignation, addressed to Holmes and dated Jan. 23, said, "Recently, we have been involved in several conversations that concern my future in the Prairie Grove School District. These have been productive and have made me do a lot of thinking. With this letter, it is my sincere desire to express my interest in becoming a classroom teacher in our Jr. High School."

Bond wrote that he has had a "sincere desire" for several years to return to the classroom and work directly with students.

Holmes said the administration is discussing the process for filling the principal's position but has not made any plans yet.

