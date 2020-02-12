Friday, Feb. 14

• Black Bears of Arkansas, 11 a.m. -- Join a park interpreter to explore the fascinating lives of black bears and how we can share the natural state with them. Meeting Place: Morrow House.

• Battlefield Tour, 2 p.m. -- Meet at Hindman Hall.

Saturday, Feb. 15

• Morning Stroll, 9-10 a.m. -- Meet at Hindman Hall Museum for one-mile walk.

• The War of Firsts, 11 a.m. -- Join park staff to discover the impacts of the Civil War on our food, clothing, technology, and more. Meet at Hindman Hall.

• Battlefield Tour, 2 p.m. -- Meet at Hindman Hall.

Sunday, Feb. 16

• Detectives of the Past, 3 p.m. -- Uncover the work of historians in this interactive program that introduces you to the story of the Prairie Grove Battlefield. This program is great for families to work together using historic documents, maps, and artifacts to discover the history that happened here. Meet at Hindman Hall.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

• A Battlefield Icon: Preservation of the Borden House, 3 p.m. -- Join a park interpreter for a 30-minute program as we relive the history of the iconic Borden House and discover how Arkansas State Parks has preserved and restored this historical property. Meeting Place: Borden entrance trailhead.

Thursday, Feb. 20

• The Freedom Codes, 11 a.m. -- Songs, signals, and a road to freedom all coded by railroad language. This program, ideal for adults and children 10 and up, introduces the Underground Railroad and the many ways that enslaved people communicated along their journey to freedom. Meet at Morrow House.

• Battlefield Tour, 2 p.m. -- Meet at Hindman Hall.

Friday, Feb. 21

• Battlefield Tour, 2 p.m. -- Meet at Hindman Hall.

• Ozark Communities: Ties that Bind and Unwind, 3 p.m. -- During and after the Battle of Prairie Grove, community ties that had strengthened over the past 30 to 40 years were severed. This will introduce you to the settlement of northwest Arkansas and the changes that occurred in the region in the wake of war. Meeting Place: J.P. Shelter.

