The weather is so unpredictable, we never know what to expect. Some remarks heard, "The weather is so dreary, I'm ready for some sunshine," then later, we heard, "that sun is so bright it hurts my eyes."

Are we ever satisfied?

There is cause (to be satisfied) in mid-U.S.A. lately -- our Hogs beat Bama! Then K.C. Chiefs won big over S.F. 49ers in the Super Bowl. Though all the players are to be congratulated, one stands out because of his personality and beliefs, Patrick Mahomes, in addition to being an outstanding player, is one young man who will stand and tell of his belief in God. May he continue to be blessed and be an example to others.

We have two high school seniors in our family this year, and both plan to attend Ouachita Baptist University in southwest Arkansas. Allee Lipford, and Derek Cheatham visited the university again last week, another trip to check it out. They and their parents are really impressed by what they have seen so far.

Now, a little humor, "The Best Way to Pray."

A priest, a minister and a guru sat discussing the best positions for prayer while a telephone repairman worked nearby. "Kneeling is definitely the best way to pray," the priest said. "No," said the minister, "I get the best results standing with my hands out stretched to Heaven." "You're both wrong," the guru said, "The most effective prayers is lying down on the floor." The repairman could contain himself no longer. "Hey, fellas," he interrupted, "The best prayin' I every did was when I was hangin' upside down from a telephone pole."

Happy birthday to Cody Danforth, Ramon Ramirez, Cooper Pretty, Tracey Irwin, Carol Pitts, Jeremy Lewis, Cathy Wiseman, Brian Freeman, Page Przyszczypkowskis.

Happy anniversary to Kenneth and Gail Myers, Doug and Effie Fulechek, Brandon and Angila Bradley.

Happy years, all!

Community on 02/12/2020