Fayetteville -- David Clay Fowlkes, acting United States attorney for Western District of Arkansas, has announced that Christopher Hauser, 33, of Farmington, was sentenced Jan. 30 to 72 months in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for one count of receipt of child pornography. Federal Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville.

According to court records, in March 2018, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force identified an IP address that was using a peer-to-peer file sharing network to obtain suspected child pornography files. The IP address was traced to Hauser. On May 31, 2018, a federal search warrant was executed at Hauser's residence in Farmington. Law enforcement confiscated a digital device that had been connected to the internet with intent to view child pornography. A forensic analysis of that device revealed that it did in fact contain images of child pornography.

Hauser was indicted in May 2019 on federal charges and entered his guilty plea in September 2019.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Amy Driver prosecuted the case for the United States.

