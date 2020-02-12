PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove nailed 25-of-33 free throws outscoring Shiloh Christian 31-to-15 in the second half to claim a 52-33 girls basketball 4A-1 win Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The loss kept Shiloh Christian (8-17, 0-9) winless in league play while Prairie Grove (9-13, 3-6) seeks to improve its standings before hosting the District 4A-1 tournament Feb. 17-22 at Tiger Arena.

Sophomore Trinity Dobbs made 9-of-10 free throws to pace the Lady Tigers with 21 points, and 7 rebounds. She did not commit a single turnover in the contest. Junior Jasmine Wynos made good on 5-of-6 free throws to score 12 points while pulling down 7 rebounds. Sophomore Olivia Kestner led Prairie Grove with 9 rebounds helping the Lady Tigers dominate the boards with 41-24 rebounding advantage.

The Lady Saints are habitually dangerous shooting 3-pointers and the game was tied, 10-10, at the end of the first quarter when Acie Thurlby hit a 3-pointer for Shiloh Christian. Prairie Grove regained the lead as halftime loomed.

Ryli Russ' trey with 1:35 left in the first half put Shiloh Christian in front, 21-20, and began what looked like a world of trouble brewing for the Lady Tigers. Twelve seconds later the Lady Saints came up with a steal on a careless in-bounds play and Russ stepped into the left corner to drill another trifecta. Katelyn Simpson stole a Prairie Grove errant in-bounds pass and handed the ball to Anna Mccredy, who laid the ball in and was fouled.

The visitors closed out the quarter on a 10-1 run to take a 28-21 lead into halftime, but Prairie Grove changed the course of the contest with solid defense in the second half. By the end of the third quarter the Lady Tigers were within two, 39-37, and secured the victory by limiting Shiloh Christian to a mere four points in the final quarter while scoring 15 of their own.

Prairie Grove 52, Shiloh Christian 43

Shiloh Christian^10^18^11^4^--^43

Prairie Grove^10^11^16^15^--^52

Prairie Grove (9-13, 3-6): Trinity Dobbs 5-18 9-10 21, Jasmine Wynos 3-12 5-6 12, Charity Stearman 2-3 2-2 6, Arianna Harrel 0-2 4-7 4, Abby Preston 0-4 3-6 3, Olivia Kestner 1-3 0-0 2, Torie Price 0-7 2-2 2, Zoe Hubbs 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 12-50 25-33 52.

Shiloh Christian (8-17, 0-9): Individual scoring totals not available.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 3-9 (Dobbs 2-2, Wynos 1-3, Preston 0-1, Price 0-3).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 41 (Kestner 9), Shiloh Christian 24. Assists -- Prairie Grove 8 (Price 5), Shiloh Christian 10. Steals -- Prairie Grove 3 (Price, Wynos, Harrel), Shiloh Christian 3. Blocks -- Prairie Grove 0, Shiloh Christian 3 (Hutchinson 2). Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 16.

