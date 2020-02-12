MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Among Maverick the Tiger's antics are occasionally helping out coaches Craig Laird and John Elder at the scorer's table. Maverick is the Prairie Grove roving mascot, who regularly employs appropriate means to entertaining the crowd and drumming up school spirit.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The teams combined for 20 points in the bonus period but Prairie Grove came up two points short losing 47-45 on the road at Huntsville Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Huntsville edged Prairie Grove in boys basketball by outscoring the Tigers 11-9 in overtime. The win kept the Eagles (11-4, 2-0) unbeaten in the 4A-1 behind Hunter Davidson's 14 points and 12 from Kent Mayes. Hayden Dotson added 10 to become the third Eagle in double figures.

The Tigers led 9-7 after one quarter, getting 5 points apiece from Jake Webb, who tallied 9 points. Prairie Grove's best performance came in the second quarter when they outscored Huntsville 13-5 to open up a 22-12 halftime lead. Sloan Smith made a 3-pointer and scored 5 points in the second with Webb adding 4.

The third quarter largely favored the Tigers although Huntsville had two more points. Prairie Grove was up 28-20, but blew its third quarter lead with Huntsville outscoring the Tigers 16-8 in the fourth quarter. The contest was tied 36-36 at the end of regulation.

Huntsville got scoring from four different players in overtime to steal a win away from the Tigers.

John Mayers finished with 11 points to lead Prairie Grove.

Huntsville 47, Prairie Grove 45 (OT)

Prairie Grove^9^13^6^8^9^--^45

Huntsville^7^5^8^16^11^--^47

Prairie Grove (9-9, 3-3): John Mayers 3 5-9 11, Carl Von Bergen 4 0-0 10, Jake Webb 4 1-2 9, Sloan Smith 3 0-0 7, Alex Edmiston 0 4-6 4, Noah Ceniceros 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 12-17 45.

Huntsville: (9-12, 2-3): Hunter Davidson 5 0-0 14, Kent Mayes 4 3-4 12, Hayden Dotson 4 0-0 10, Matthew Sisk 3 1-2 7, Kross Easterling 1 0-0 2, Slayter Watkins 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 6-8 47.

3-Point Goals -- Huntsville 7 (Davidson 4, Dotson 2, Mayes). Prairie Grove 3 (Von Bergen 2, Smith).

Sports on 02/12/2020