PRAIRIE GROVE -- The teams combined for 20 points in the bonus period but Prairie Grove came up two points short losing 47-45 on the road at Huntsville Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Huntsville edged Prairie Grove in boys basketball by outscoring the Tigers 11-9 in overtime. The win kept the Eagles (11-4, 2-0) unbeaten in the 4A-1 behind Hunter Davidson's 14 points and 12 from Kent Mayes. Hayden Dotson added 10 to become the third Eagle in double figures.
The Tigers led 9-7 after one quarter, getting 5 points apiece from Jake Webb, who tallied 9 points. Prairie Grove's best performance came in the second quarter when they outscored Huntsville 13-5 to open up a 22-12 halftime lead. Sloan Smith made a 3-pointer and scored 5 points in the second with Webb adding 4.
The third quarter largely favored the Tigers although Huntsville had two more points. Prairie Grove was up 28-20, but blew its third quarter lead with Huntsville outscoring the Tigers 16-8 in the fourth quarter. The contest was tied 36-36 at the end of regulation.
Huntsville got scoring from four different players in overtime to steal a win away from the Tigers.
John Mayers finished with 11 points to lead Prairie Grove.
Huntsville 47, Prairie Grove 45 (OT)
Prairie Grove^9^13^6^8^9^--^45
Huntsville^7^5^8^16^11^--^47
Prairie Grove (9-9, 3-3): John Mayers 3 5-9 11, Carl Von Bergen 4 0-0 10, Jake Webb 4 1-2 9, Sloan Smith 3 0-0 7, Alex Edmiston 0 4-6 4, Noah Ceniceros 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 12-17 45.
Huntsville: (9-12, 2-3): Hunter Davidson 5 0-0 14, Kent Mayes 4 3-4 12, Hayden Dotson 4 0-0 10, Matthew Sisk 3 1-2 7, Kross Easterling 1 0-0 2, Slayter Watkins 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 6-8 47.
3-Point Goals -- Huntsville 7 (Davidson 4, Dotson 2, Mayes). Prairie Grove 3 (Von Bergen 2, Smith).Sports on 02/12/2020
Print Headline: Tigers Lose By Deuce To Eagles