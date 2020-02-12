FARMINGTON

Women's Bible Study

Farmington First Church of the Nazarene, 9 South Cherry St., will host a 10-week nondenominational community women's Bible study on the Book of Esther at 10 a.m. Tuesdays.

Farmington Cemetery

The annual meeting for Farmington Cemetery Association will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Farmington City Hall on 354 W. Main St.

Farmington Village Ribbon Cutting

Farmington Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon cutting for the Farmington Village complex, 68 E. Main St., from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20. Visitors can visit the different shops at the village center. Food will be served.

LINCOLN

Class of 1978 Reunion

The class of 1978 reunion will be held 5-10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Mexico Viejo Restaurant, 2131 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville. Please pass the word.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Candle-Making Workshop

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park is sponsoring a candle-making workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 22. Participants will leave with one dipped taper candle and one votive candle. All materials are provided and no experience is necessary. Advanced registration is required and cost is $10 per participant. Sign up at Hindman Hall Museum from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chamber Banquet

Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce will have its annual banquet 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the high school commons area. This year's speaker will be Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder. Tickets are $20 each. Theme this year is "A Look Back at Our History." Tickets are available at Arvest Bank in Prairie Grove or Crescent Store.

Walk With Ease

Prairie Grove Senior Activity and Wellness Center is sponsoring a six-week Walk with Ease program which started Feb. 3. The program will be held 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the center, 475 Ed Staggs Drive. Students with the Department of Physical Therapy at UAMS Northwest Regional Campus will lead the program.

General News on 02/12/2020