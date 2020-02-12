Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Wolves Hold Off Pirates 71-68 February 12, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln's boys varsity basketball team, coaches and fans salute the United States' flag while the National Anthem is performed by the school's pep band prior to tip-off. Lincoln held off Cedarville, 71-68, during a 3A-1 West Conference boys basketball game at Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln's boys varsity basketball team, coaches and fans salute the United States' flag while the National Anthem is performed by the school's pep band prior to tip-off. Lincoln held off Cedarville, 71-68, during a 3A-1 West Conference boys basketball game at Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln's boys varsity basketball team, coaches and fans salute the United States' flag while the National Anthem is performed by the school's pep band prior to tip-off. Lincoln held off Cedarville, 71-68, during a 3A-1 West Conference boys basketball game at Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln's boys varsity basketball team, coaches and fans salute the United States' flag while the National Anthem is performed by the school's pep band prior to tip-off. Lincoln held off Cedarville, 71-68, during a 3A-1 West Conference boys basketball game at Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Sports on 02/12/2020

Print Headline: Wolves Hold Off Pirates 71-68

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT