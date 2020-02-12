MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln's boys varsity basketball team, coaches and fans salute the United States' flag while the National Anthem is performed by the school's pep band prior to tip-off. Lincoln held off Cedarville, 71-68, during a 3A-1 West Conference boys basketball game at Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln's boys varsity basketball team, coaches and fans salute the United States' flag while the National Anthem is performed by the school's pep band prior to tip-off. Lincoln held off Cedarville, 71-68, during a 3A-1 West Conference boys basketball game at Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln's boys varsity basketball team, coaches and fans salute the United States' flag while the National Anthem is performed by the school's pep band prior to tip-off. Lincoln held off Cedarville, 71-68, during a 3A-1 West Conference boys basketball game at Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln's boys varsity basketball team, coaches and fans salute the United States' flag while the National Anthem is performed by the school's pep band prior to tip-off. Lincoln held off Cedarville, 71-68, during a 3A-1 West Conference boys basketball game at Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Sports on 02/12/2020